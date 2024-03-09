Sea of ​​Thieves PS5 Pre-Order: Beta, Prices, Bonuses & Other Official Info | Xbox

Sea of ​​Thieves is one of the few successful new franchises created by Xbox in recent years, and it’s coming to PlayStation very soon. Rare is opening pre-orders for its much-loved game on Sony consoles today.

Sea of ​​Thieves PS5 pre-orders have officially launched

Hear, hear! It’s time to welcome new players to the adventurers of Sea of ​​Thieves! Sea of ​​Thieves is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 on April 30, and Rare has just started pre-orders.

There are three editions available for the game, the most classic selling for €39.99, the same price as the Xbox version. The Deluxe and Premium Editions are sold for €10 and €20 more respectively, and Sea of ​​Thieves will also be available for Xbox and PC consoles next week with the March Update.

Buy the game on the PlayStation Store

Sea of ​​Thieves Standard Edition Includes all of the last six years of free updates and a range of digital bonuses, accessible via the Sea of ​​Thieves website upon login. These include Sea of ​​Thieves – 2024 Edition Soundtrack, The Sea of ​​Thieves: Athena’s Fortune Audiobook and The Rough Guide to Sea of ​​Thieves eBook.

Sea of ​​Thieves: Deluxe Edition Everything included in the standard game + cosmetics like the Ocean Crawler Cutlass, Gun, Shovel, Hat, Jacket, Dress, Pants, and Hook, plus up to 10,000 Coins of Gold to start purchasing in Sea of ​​Thieves.

Sea of ​​Thieves: Premium Edition. This edition includes everything included in the standard and deluxe editions, plus a huge premium pack that includes a collectible blacksmith figure and sails, hull, flag, wheel, capstan, cannons and a blacksmith’s cannon flare, blacksmith’s costume and evil dog menacing belly. happens

Sea of ​​Thieves: Premium Edition Also included is the Season 12 Plunder Pass, which will allow you to earn additional rewards as you play and increase your seasonal reputation. This edition also offers the chance to play the game on April 30, five days before its global launch on PlayStation from April 25.

Pre-order bonus on PlayStation as well as beta

PlayStation 5 players who pre-order either edition before launch will receive the Cutlass, Pistol, Blunderbuss, and Eye of the Ruby Viper, as well as the Ruby Viper’s Parakeet. A variety of exclusive cosmetic items will also be available, including Scarlet Storm. And Kraken and Sea Dog outfits to dress it up.

Everyone who pre-orders Sea of ​​Thieves on PlayStation 5 will also have exclusive access to the PlayStation-only closed beta, which runs from April 12-15. Those who participate in this closed beta will receive the Dauntless Adventurer title and Dauntless Adventure Sails, an exclusive tool that will allow you to proudly display your status as one of the first wave of players to reach PlayStation shores. These servers will also be reserved for PlayStation, providing an ideal environment to familiarize yourself with the game without risking crossing paths with seasoned pirate legends.

In addition to the release of the PlayStation 5 version, April 30 will mark the start of Season 12. On March 20th, Rare will be discussing the new features coming to the event, but also Seasons 13 and 14! Some initial elements have already been specified by the British studio.

To enjoy Sea of ​​Thieves on Sony consoles, it will be necessary to link your PlayStation account to a Microsoft profile, thus allowing you to receive and send invitations to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC players. Use the same backup across all platforms. In other words, the game will be cross-save and cross-play compatible.