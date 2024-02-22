Skull and Bones is not a train wreck! The first figures have just dropped

Much awaited by players, Skull and Bones was finally released a few days ago. If some expected a real disaster after a difficult period of development, the statistics are not so serious!

Check out Skull and Bones on Amazon

Skull and Bones doesn’t please everyone

If there’s one game that people look forward to at the beginning of the year, it’s this one Skull and bones. After being repeatedly rejected over the years, some people wondered if it would actually come out one day, and especially if it would be as good as its publisher wanted to claim. It must be said that it was first sold by Ubisoft as AAAA, at least to those who wanted to believe it.. After a short beta period and about a week after its release, it’s time to build First assessment About the start of the skull and bones journey.

With a score Metacritic 57 no, Ubisoft’s AAAA is struggling to convince the press and public. If we look at different notes on the same aggregator, we get an idea Players are more serious Press with that average 3.1/10. At JV, We decided to give it a score of 15/20 Successful naval battles emphasize the fun and end game qualities of the game. But then, in this ocean of uncertainties, has the game suffered in terms of sales? At the moment, not really.

Is it not a disaster, but is it a success?

Almost a week after its official release, we have already been able to know the number of players who have been tempted by the pirate adventure. According to sources from our colleagues at Insider GamingSkull & Bones has attracted around 850,000 players so far, just short of the symbolic one million mark.. Please note, this figure also includes players taking advantage of the 8-hour free trial provided by Ubisoft. If players’ average play time fluctuates between 3 and 4 hours per day, you’ll need to check back in a few days to see if these numbers remain stable. It also remains to be seen whether players who have only played the trial version will purchase the game to continue their adventure.

In itself, the 850,000 player figure alone proves that the game isn’t really the train wreck that some might have expected.. But is it really up to the AAA rating that Ubisoft was hoping for? If we compare it to other recent releases or other productions of the studio, not really. Helldivers II, for example, managed to reach the mark of one million copies sold in just three days, and we won’t even go back to Palworld which took over the entire industry at the time of its release. Finally, Skull and Bones seems to be a near success with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which was estimated to have sold between 8,000,000 and 1.4 million during its first week of release (based on game statistics released by Ubisoft at the time). Obviously, it’s still a little early to make a real comparison, especially given the type of game Scull and Bones play. We will definitely have to wait for Ubisoft’s annual financial report to judge whether the game is truly successful or not.