“If something happens to me, I’m not going to kill myself,” disturbing warning from ex-Boeing critic found dead | News from Mexico

United States.- Last Saturday, John Barnett, 62, was found dead in South Carolina while testifying against Boeing for irregularities in its manufacturing process. Barnett apparently took his own life with a gunshot to the head, but his friends and family are shocked and rule out suicide.

Jennifer, who chose not to give her last name, shared disturbing details with local ABC news affiliate WPDE about a conversation she had with Barnett before his death. According to Jennifer, Barnett expressed concern for his safety before his deposition in Charleston, South Carolina, where he was staying at a Holiday Inn. When his lawyers were unable to contact him, they requested a police investigation, which resulted in the tragic discovery of his body in his truck with a gun in his hand and a gunshot wound to the head.

He wasn’t concerned about safety, because I asked him directly,” Jennifer told WPDE. “I said, ‘Aren’t you afraid?’ And he said: ‘No, I’m not afraid, but if something happens to me, it’s not suicide.’

They deny that the former Boeing employee and whistleblower took his own life

Jennifer insists that Barnett did not commit suicide, citing his love of life and his family as reasons to rule out this possibility. She firmly believes that someone wants to silence her.

Although Jennifer’s claims cannot be verified, Barnett’s attorneys, Robert Turkwitz and Brian Knowles, support the idea that Barnett is in good spirits and has shown no signs of wanting to take his own life. In fact, he was eager to put this chapter of his life behind him.

Barnett’s death raised concerns about the safety of Boeing planes

Barnett’s death comes amid growing concern On safety of Boeing aircraft. A series of incidents, including the loss of an emergency door on a Boeing 737 Max 9 in January, have prompted in-depth scrutiny of the company’s safety and manufacturing processes.

A Federal Aviation Administration audit uncovered troubling practices at Boeing factories, including using dish detergent as a lubricant and checking door seals with hotel key cards. However, the investigation was hampered by Boeing’s policy of automatically deleting footage from its security cameras after 30 days.

Barnett, who worked for Boeing for decades, repeatedly reported problems with the company’s manufacturing processes. In April 2019, he and other former employees spoke to The New York Times about quality issues in Boeing manufacturing, accusing the company of prioritizing profits over passenger safety.

Barnett’s death raises serious questions about Boeing’s safety and integrity, as well as the possibility of foul play in his death. Barnett’s family has urged authorities to fully investigate the matter.