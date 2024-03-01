The program helps young people finish school and put them on a career path: How to Apply

Through the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) in Union County, the YouthBuild program provides training for Young adults so they can finish school and move on to a short career or professional occupation.

Once they complete the program, students may aim to work at an airport or become an automotive technician, depending on their interest and career.

They can also specialize in construction or obtain certifications in osea and medical healthcare careers. Youthbuild is completely free and is for young people aged 16 to 24.

It is available for 84 students, who will study in the program for 40 months.

How to apply to the Youthbuild program to complete your high school studies

Your first step, alternatively, is to join the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement Network by clicking here. This way you can get access to all the events and programs offered by the organization.

And now click here and formalize your registration to participate in the Youthbuild program. You will need an email, phone number, choose your main interest and other questions that you can answer without problems.

Once done, stay tuned for any messages you receive, as they will contact you as soon as possible.

For more information, you can call 908-965-2400 either 908-965-2400 Or use email info@hacenj.com To send a message. You can also visit the FAQ section.

