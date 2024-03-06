Biden accuses Trump of wanting to “destroy” US democracy: “He’ll do anything to get power”

Biden accused Trump of wanting to “destroy” US democracy: “He will do anything to achieve power.” (EFE/ Sipa USA)



American president Joe Biden, Those seeking re-election in the upcoming November elections issued a stark warning during the “Super Tuesday” primaries, pointing out that his potential opponent, Donald Trump, There is a resolution to do “Destroy” democracy In the United States.

It may interest you: Super Tuesday arrives: Keys to the day Joe Biden and Donald Trump look to seal their candidacies

Trump is “determined to destroy our democracy, taking away basic freedoms like women’s ability to make their own health care decisions.” And will pass another round of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy, and will do or say anything to gain power,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign team.

Biden also highlighted the large voter turnout on the recent election day, which he interpreted as a clear sign of the people’s willingness to face what he describes asextreme plan Donald Trump’s.

It may interest you: When will the Super Tuesday results of the state-by-state US primaries be known?

“Today, millions of voters across the country made their voices heard, showing that they are ready to fight against Donald Trump’s extreme plan to push us back.“, the Democratic president expressed through his account on the social network X.

He also asserted that “every generation of Americans will face a moment when they must defend democracy.”

It may interest you: In the run-up to Super Tuesday, Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucus.

“This is our fight,” he said.

Joe Biden’s message to the networks after Super Tuesday election day.

“Tonight’s results put the American people in a stark situation: Are we going to keep moving forward or are we going to allow Donald Trump to drag us back into the chaos, division and darkness that has defined his mandate?” the Democratic leader said in a statement. of primary results

Biden saw his candidacy for this year’s presidential election strengthened with a Super Tuesday victory, further underscoring that he is heading into the November elections without a Democratic challenger.

Fifteen states and one territory were called to vote, and none of them came as a surprise: the country’s media presented them as winners immediately after the respective conclusion of the polls. Electoral Colleges.

With this call, the Democrats surrendered the total 1,420 representatives. Biden arrived at the appointment with 206, who had already achieved that South Carolina, Nevada and MichiganAnd he needs to reach 1,968 to guarantee his nomination at his party’s convention this August in Chicago.

These were the first states to close polling stations on Tuesday Vermont and VirginiaEast coast, and in both it reached a percentage of 90%: in the first case 88.8% and in the second case 88.9.

In comparison, the self-help author Marianne Williamson He won 7.6% of the vote in Virginia and a third opponent, Dean Phillips3.4%, while first in Vermont got 4.2% and second 3.2%, with fewer than 30% of the votes counted, as predicted.

Biden asserted that “every generation of Americans will face a moment when they must defend democracy.” (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarck)

in AlabamaOf the 52 delegates allocated, with 23% of the vote counted, Biden has 90.5% of the ballots, but is second with 5.1% of the blank vote, followed by 4.4%, according to Phillips’ estimate. CNN.

in TennesseeWhile his victory was also incontrovertible, with 95% of the votes counted, with 38% counted, the empty vote took 3.8% of the vote, while ColoradoWhile she won by 84.8% with 82% of the vote, Shiksha came second with 7.1% of the vote, ahead of Phillips (3.1%) and Williamson (2.5%).

(with information from EFE)