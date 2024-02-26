An American airman set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington

(CNN) — An active-duty member of the US Air Force set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington this Sunday, the Air Force and local authorities reported.

“The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3500 block of International Drive, NW at approximately 1:00 p.m., to assist the United States Secret Service after a man set himself on fire in front of the embassy on the block,” The Washington Metropolitan Police Department informed CNN in a statement. Curry.

In a video of the incident obtained and reviewed by CNN, the man identifies himself as Aaron Bushnell and says, “I’m not going to be involved in genocide anymore,” before saying that it’s minimal compared to what he’s about to do. The suffering of the Palestinians.

He then places the recording device on the ground before pouring an unknown liquid on himself and turns it on while repeatedly shouting “Free Palestine”. He finally collapsed as police officers rushed to put out the fire with fire extinguishers.

“I can confirm that an active-duty airman was involved in today’s incident,” US Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley told CNN.

The man was taken to a local hospital by DC Fire, Washington Fire Rescue and Primary Emergency Services and remains in critical condition, Washington Metropolitan Police (MPD) said.

An Israeli embassy spokesman said “no embassy staff were injured and are safe.”

By the time firefighters were dispatched to the scene, the fire had already been extinguished by the United States Secret Service, according to Vito Maggiolo, D.C. Fire public information officer.

Police said they are working with the Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the incident.

In December, a man set himself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta in what police said was “likely an extreme act of political protest.” A Palestinian flag that was part of the protest was found at the scene and gasoline was used as an accelerant, police and firefighters told reporters at a press conference.

Israel is waging a war against Hamas in Gaza, after the group’s terrorist attack on October 7 killed 1,200 people in Israel, according to Israeli authorities. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, the response in Gaza has killed nearly 30,000 people.