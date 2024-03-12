A Cuban woman claims to be the incarnation of Christ on earth. Lisbet García de Jesus is the leader of a religious sect known as the Kings of Salem where they believe that God is a “male and female dual entity”.

Lisbet is best known as the widow of the founder of the Crescimiento en Gracia congregation formed in Miami in 1986. Her deceased husband Jose Luis de Jesus Miranda was known as Melchizedek and initially declared himself as “The Other”. Prepare for the “Second Coming of Christ”.

Jose Luis also claimed to be the reincarnation of the Apostle Paul and the Antichrist. The man had “666” tattooed and claimed to have the secret to eternal life but died in 2013 of health complications that have not been officially detailed.

It was at that moment that Lisbet entered the scene.

Although not much is known about her private life, which she keeps out of the public eye, she is reportedly a mother and studies accounting.

According to social media, he is the head of the king of his Salem church and has declared himself a living version of the archangel Michael.

The woman of Cuban descent has a presence on the Internet but from a distance she usually uses platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, in addition to recording special messages to her followers, she usually shows messages and teachings of faith.

On the official website of the King of Salem, he warns: “The world does not know the true God Melchizedek Lisbet and his complete order, who is Father and Mother, male and female, but it believes that God is a single entity, with a Son. Solitude, when God is plural, two in one, and therefore, God the Father is the husband of a person of equal sovereignty with Him, and God is the Mother, and does that make her the wife of God the Father? Her wisdom from heaven which she brings to mortal men, and power in her name, for God the Father is the one who upholds all that she speaks.”

It is known that this church has followers in countries like Italy, Venezuela, Colombia and Costa Rica. According to its structure, they describe it as a cult because of its pyramidal hierarchy with Lisbet at its head and descending in a chain of followers.

Newspaper The HeraldIt has pointed out that the Cuban-led congregation has legal problems in various countries for not having the legal status to operate and has been questioned by other religious leaders.