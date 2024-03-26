GTA 6: In the United Kingdom, Rockstar teams fear the return of scarcity – News
As a reminder, in 2018 Rockstar Games was singled out by a thorough investigation by journalist Jason Schreier, who in 77 pieces of evidence showed 60-hour weeks, unpaid overtime, and management in a veritable video game hell, until the little hands got out. No more thirst. In 2020, there were significant improvements in monitoring. Proof that a good, well-placed investigation can always have an impact (hello, nerds). But since then, Covid has disrupted work habits and pregnancies GTA 6 Just inevitably moved towards the exit. and duration crunchQuite logically, the announced release date (as much as to satisfy fans as investors) always appears in the home stretch to urgently tighten all the bolts.
The Phantom Menace
Rockstar Games has all the ingredients to bring the crunch back to life. This, at least, is the fear of the publisher’s British employees, who mobilized in late February with the help of the IWGB union (Independent Workers Union of Great Britain). Their press release is a “Make a tough decision“WHO”Concerns about good internal planning and impact on well-being“.”As usual, we were not consulted; Us, who will be most affected by internal policy changes. Among my concerns, I fear working on site until it’s too late to interact with international teams when I can do it all from home.“, corroborates an affidavit. The employees also decry the hypocrisy of the company, which had previously promised internally that there was no question of returning.”For old working methods” And that hybrid model will remain an option.
For its part, Rockstar defends its policy change with two main arguments: efficiency and security. The second point is of real concern. GTA 6 It has suffered serious leaks on several occasions: first with a massive hack in 2022, then last year, with the premature release of the first event trailer. “Security is argued in good faith because of leaks. This is a serious problem“, corroborates a witness interviewed by Aftermath.”We must protect ourselves as much as possible.“However, other employees are less convinced.”No matter how we organize our work, we are vulnerable to leaks. (…) No matter your security protocol, you will always see individuals to leak our content because (GTA 6) is the center of attention.“
Metro, work, metro
As for productivity, Rockstar’s argument is even less convincing of the driving forces. “When you look at our previous project, (Red Dead Redemption 2), we were face-to-face but we were working with our other studios around the world. So, whether you’re on site or not, you’re working remotely… you work with lots of people in lots of different teams, and most of those people won’t be at your workplace.“Aftermath also reports that the PS5 and Xbox Series Five are the vectors of the crunch.”We fear falling into this again”, confides an unnamed employee. “I went through two projects that suffered from a shortage. The project was extremely difficult. My hair was much less white then… We fought this toxic culture and we want to maintain our progress.“
British workers also fear that a return to face-to-face work is a way to fire workers unable to comply with the new rules at any cost. Tolerance on social distancing has led some team members to move or rearrange their lives accordingly; New travel times and costs can become unbearable without a real solution. “If you manage that some people can no longer work in the company, they have no choice but to leave“, concerns the witness.”It is less expensive because you don’t have to pay severance pay.“, supports the other.
Currently, Rockstar employees and management are looking at each other like stone dogs. First looking for the first proven sign crunch, the latter monitors grain to thwart emerging unionization efforts. “We must act discreetly as Rockstar has an anti-publicity policy that prevents us from sharing union content in the studio. Thanks to our public speaking, we have gained many new supporters. (…) We hope to be able to stand together in the UK (…) and make decisions that we think will help the company in the long run by encouraging great workers to create more historic games.“Despite everything, the morale of the troops is low.”I have the impression that the management is very opportunistic, that they took advantage of the current state of the industry to force us to accept their terms, as we have little chance of finding immediate employment.“, explains an employee.
The cold war between employees and management is likely to continue for a long time given the company’s catastrophic liabilities. Between showing white hands and achieving objectives, let’s hope management finds a third way that satisfies everyone.
