GTA 6: In the United Kingdom, Rockstar teams fear the return of scarcity – News

As a reminder, in 2018 Rockstar Games was singled out by a thorough investigation by journalist Jason Schreier, who in 77 pieces of evidence showed 60-hour weeks, unpaid overtime, and management in a veritable video game hell, until the little hands got out. No more thirst. In 2020, there were significant improvements in monitoring. Proof that a good, well-placed investigation can always have an impact (hello, nerds). But since then, Covid has disrupted work habits and pregnancies GTA 6 Just inevitably moved towards the exit. and duration crunchQuite logically, the announced release date (as much as to satisfy fans as investors) always appears in the home stretch to urgently tighten all the bolts.

The Phantom Menace

Rockstar Games has all the ingredients to bring the crunch back to life. This, at least, is the fear of the publisher’s British employees, who mobilized in late February with the help of the IWGB union (Independent Workers Union of Great Britain). Their press release is a “Make a tough decision“WHO”Concerns about good internal planning and impact on well-being“.”As usual, we were not consulted; Us, who will be most affected by internal policy changes. Among my concerns, I fear working on site until it’s too late to interact with international teams when I can do it all from home.“, corroborates an affidavit. The employees also decry the hypocrisy of the company, which had previously promised internally that there was no question of returning.”For old working methods” And that hybrid model will remain an option.

For its part, Rockstar defends its policy change with two main arguments: efficiency and security. The second point is of real concern. GTA 6 It has suffered serious leaks on several occasions: first with a massive hack in 2022, then last year, with the premature release of the first event trailer. “Security is argued in good faith because of leaks. This is a serious problem“, corroborates a witness interviewed by Aftermath.”We must protect ourselves as much as possible.“However, other employees are less convinced.”No matter how we organize our work, we are vulnerable to leaks. (…) No matter your security protocol, you will always see individuals to leak our content because (GTA 6) is the center of attention.“

Metro, work, metro

As for productivity, Rockstar’s argument is even less convincing of the driving forces. “When you look at our previous project, (Red Dead Redemption 2), we were face-to-face but we were working with our other studios around the world. So, whether you’re on site or not, you’re working remotely… you work with lots of people in lots of different teams, and most of those people won’t be at your workplace.“Aftermath also reports that the PS5 and Xbox Series Five are the vectors of the crunch.”We fear falling into this again”, confides an unnamed employee. “I went through two projects that suffered from a shortage. The project was extremely difficult. My hair was much less white then… We fought this toxic culture and we want to maintain our progress.“