Huge economic consequences after the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore City’s largest bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, March 26, after being hit by a container ship in distress. Vehicles and several people were thrown into the water. Rescuers suspended the search around the bridge on Tuesday evening, with US authorities saying the six missing people are now presumed dead. The serious accident also blocked one of the country’s busiest ports.

It will be several days, perhaps several weeks, before we can restore access to Baltimore Harbor by sea and land. 34,000 vehicles pass through this four-lane highway bridge every day. As a vital transportation artery for our state, its prolonged closure will inevitably disrupt business operations and supply chains. », writes the Maryland Chamber of Commerce in a press release.

More than a million containers and 52 million tons of goods passed through the Port of Baltimore last year, including 800,000 imported or exported cars. It also became the city with the most new car traffic in the United States. It is also the main entry point into the country for minerals, sugar and gypsum used in the manufacture of plaster. According to AFP, 15,000 direct and 140,000 indirect jobs depend on the port.