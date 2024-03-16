News

The disappearance of the Titan near the Titanic: a strange object was found that resisted the explosion of the submersible

Photo of Admin Admin42 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

On June 18, 2023, Oceangate Company’s submarine Titan headed toward the wreck of the Titanic. Dredged during its descent, only metal and human remains were found. But a small object that resisted the explosion of the submersible was also discovered.

It has been several months since the Titan disaster. The submersible left for exploration on June 18, 2023, with the destination of the wreck of the Titanic. But while landing, the submarine capsized with five passengers on board.

Only debris, metal and a human were found during the search for the wreckage.

The debris also contained a white polystyrene cup, compressed by water pressure, which was found during excavations conducted after the disaster, reports BFMTV. On the object is written in black marker, “Titanic 2023, Titan dive 3800 m, June 2023, PH.”

The initials PH here refer to Paul-Henri Nergiolet, a noted explorer and underwater diver who was in the submersible at the time of the accident.

“He’s a Titan Survivor”

was interviewed by Radio-Canada, it was his daughter, Sidonie, who retrieved it. But what was this object for? It is common to install a polystyrene cup on the outside of the submarine so that it can be compressed during descent to indicate water pressure.

Paul-Henri Nargiolet had a custom of giving this cup to his daughter Sidonie. “He’s a Titan Survivor”, she declares. “I’m glad to have something of my father. But to me, it shows what killed him.”

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin42 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned amid a wave of gang violence

4 days ago

This unique city spanning two continents is home to the world’s largest covered market

January 22, 2024

Madrid convinced Moscow sponsored killing of Russian deserter pilot who flew into Ukraine – Liberation

3 weeks ago

Thierry Breton warns social network on behalf of EU

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button