The disappearance of the Titan near the Titanic: a strange object was found that resisted the explosion of the submersible

On June 18, 2023, Oceangate Company’s submarine Titan headed toward the wreck of the Titanic. Dredged during its descent, only metal and human remains were found. But a small object that resisted the explosion of the submersible was also discovered.

It has been several months since the Titan disaster. The submersible left for exploration on June 18, 2023, with the destination of the wreck of the Titanic. But while landing, the submarine capsized with five passengers on board.

Only debris, metal and a human were found during the search for the wreckage.

The debris also contained a white polystyrene cup, compressed by water pressure, which was found during excavations conducted after the disaster, reports BFMTV. On the object is written in black marker, “Titanic 2023, Titan dive 3800 m, June 2023, PH.”

The initials PH here refer to Paul-Henri Nergiolet, a noted explorer and underwater diver who was in the submersible at the time of the accident.

“He’s a Titan Survivor”

was interviewed by Radio-Canada, it was his daughter, Sidonie, who retrieved it. But what was this object for? It is common to install a polystyrene cup on the outside of the submarine so that it can be compressed during descent to indicate water pressure.

Paul-Henri Nargiolet had a custom of giving this cup to his daughter Sidonie. “He’s a Titan Survivor”, she declares. “I’m glad to have something of my father. But to me, it shows what killed him.”