Pentax’s film compact arrives this summer and will be semi-format

It wouldn’t be an Arlesian! It is the film compact that Ricoh/Pentax announced it intends to develop in late 2022. After a phase of gathering various information such as target audience wishes, market conditions, film reconstruction, how to know, the current roadmap is expected to be launched in the summer of 2024. Although we don’t know if the word “launch” means a full announcement or an actual commercial launch. If Pentax was one of the first to invest in the world of hybrids, its two attempts were two bitter failures. Its Pentax Q was equipped with a much smaller compact sensor and its APS-C hybrid, the K-01, was still based on a reflex mount. It was bulkier than both competitors and suffered from the lack of contrast detection autofocus performance of the time.

The second-ranked player in the SLR world, suffering from two failures of its hybrid and various takeovers – first by glass manufacturer Hoya, then by champion of photocopiers (and small photo brand) Ricoh – Pentax ended year after year. Even though the company is keen to gradually renew its SLR and push the Ricoh GR compact’s niche. A project to revive the film camera allowed the company to return to the spotlight. And if we do not yet know the name of the device or the final design, now we know more about its future technical characteristics. half measure

The first key element is the size of the photo. Targeting the audience of beginners who have never touched a film camera in their life, this device does not seek absolute quality, but is easy to use and not too expensive. However, film prices have become very high – up to 15-20 – for some films like the famous Kodak Tri-X 400. So Pentax engineers chose to use half-format or half-frame. Corresponding to half the surface area of ​​a 24×36 mm negative, 24×17 mm allows you to capture twice the number of images, ie 72 photos per 135 film roll of 36 exposures. A half format that Olympus enthusiasts know well, as the film Pan F also uses this format. A frame. Pentax highlights both the price, but also the creative side of things, printing in 10×15 format (or homothetically equivalent) that allows shooting duo views. Manual box… but not much

According to a third video released by Pentax, the company received two types of conflicting responses: some wanted an all-manual body like the old days, while others wanted an automated body. For reasons of development costs, but also to prevent beginners from suffering from over- or under-exposed shots, Pentax mixed the worlds.

On the mechanical side, we'll be entitled to a cocking lever to move the film, just like the old SLRs and telemeters. Once all views have been used this lever will turn into a rewind crank. No electric rewinding to speed up development and keep the device simple (and keep the price from skyrocketing). But the device will also have automation in terms of exposure time and control (electronic, therefore) of the shutter. It will also be able to display elements in the viewfinder, especially related to optics. Optical half Ricoh, half Pentax

According to Takeo Suzuki, who presented the third video, the group explored its history to create the optical unit. which he defines as the point of view of the Ricoh Auto-Half (1966, 25 mm fixed focus) with part of the optical formula of the Pentax Espio Mini (1994, 32 mm f/3.5-22). Focus will be a manual, zone-focus type based on the (approximate!) distance of the subject. The focusing mechanism will be the classic ring around the optics. To guide beginners, a display in the viewfinder will inform you of the currently selected area.

The prototype is already operational… and tested in Paris!

Pentax engineers have moved beyond the initial development stage and appear to be finalizing designs before industrialization. Mr. Suzuki also claims to have used the prototype and was very satisfied with the images. Sharing two prints on screen, we recognize the Haussmannian building in Paris and the front of Le Grand Rex cinema – at least we know where he spends his holidays!

The previous video also suggests that it is a text for Pentax before starting film SLR development… © Ricoh/Pentax