How to use Messenger without a Facebook account

Do you still use Messenger, but Facebook hasn’t been part of your habits for a while? There is a way to use the first without suffering the second, we will explain how to do it.

There’s no denying that Messenger is still very practical! Communicating with friends, family or not, planning birthdays, appointments… In short, there are many reasons to continue using Messenger despite the fact that many people have lost interest in Facebook in recent years. However, there is a catch, currently it is impossible to use Messenger without a Facebook account even though the two apps are very different in the Meta app ecosystem.

However, there is a solution. Meta has well anticipated the idea of ​​essentially being able to use its messaging service without an active Facebook account. However, this requires some manipulation.

How to use Messenger without Facebook account?

Here are the steps required from the app to deactivate an active Facebook account without removing access to Messenger. This is valid for Android and iOS apps as well as web browsers.

Open your Facebook app (not Facebook Lite) or access the social network from a browser and log in to your account.

Go to Settings by selecting the cogwheel at the top of the page.

choose Learn more in the Accounts area In the Meta Accounts area window.

In the Meta Accounts area window. Then select Personal Information then Account ownership and control And finally Deactivation or deletion .

then And finally . Then select the Facebook account you want to deactivate.

choose Disable the accountA warning message will be displayed.

To finish, select keep going To deactivate your Facebook account.

Now you can use Messenger using your Facebook credentials without needing a Facebook account.

Take note of itIt is not possible to completely delete a Facebook account and continue using your Messenger account. You need to deactivate your Facebook account and not delete it so that you can still log in to Messenger. Your Facebook account can of course be reactivated at any time through this method.

The only way, with deactivating your Facebook accountAdding contacts to Messenger involves entering their phone number. Your Facebook profile will not be visible to your contacts.