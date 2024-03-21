Dragon’s Dogma 2 is impressive, the developers have worked to ensure that the characters are extremely believable.

Even before its launch, Dragon’s Dogma 2 surprised internet users on this very specific issue. While the release of the title is imminent, the developers state that they have worked extensively on it to achieve such a result.

Clearly, Capcom continues in 2024 at the same pace as 2023. Last year, the Japanese publisher thanks to the release of Resident Evil 4 (2023) and Street Fighter 6, both of which received more than 90 on Metacritic. In the process, itIn early 2024 it’s Dragon’s Dogma II’s turn to shine. Two days before its launch, the open-world action role-playing game has received critical acclaim with a score between 86 and 90 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. On our side, The title received a score of 16/20 in our column and you can find out why here. If our opinion differs slightly from the rest of the consensus, there is one point on which everyone agrees: character building.

As a demo, Capcom pre-released the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creation tool, just to promote it. Thanks to this, Internet users had fun recreating famous pop-culture characters, such as Paul Atreides from Dune, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings or Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher. And the best part is that Thanks to all the options available, these models look more realistic in nature. Apparently, others had fun creating mutants, like Pikachu or Mog from Final Fantasy VII Reincarnation, but in human form. While the release of the title is imminent, the developers have returned to the social networks that make this tool perfect.

“We’ve greatly expanded the options in our character creator and wanted to make it easier to create an engaging character. We scanned about 80 faces for base head variation. As in the first game, height and weight affect how they play. -Hideki Itsuno#DD2DevNotes pic.twitter.com/uEtalllNPO — Dragons Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 19, 2024

An impressive character creator

In a tweet posted by the official Dragon’s Dogma account on X (formerly Twitter), Hideki Itsuno, game director who was already on Devil May Cry Saga’s first title and Strongman, spoke. Thus, it explains that the development team scanned many people to get such a result:

And yes, as we told you in our test, Dragon’s Dogma 2 relies heavily on its immersion, meaning that its character’s physical characteristics affect its animations and even its gameplay.. For example, his stamina gauge may deplete more or less quickly depending on his size and weight. So, this is one of the elements that makes DD2 such a unique experience that everyone will be able to discover on March 22 on PC, PS5 and Xbox series.