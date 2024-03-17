How to speed up ammunition production?

The war in Ukraine: how to speed up the production of ammunition? The war in Ukraine: how to speed up the production of ammunition?

Europe has renewed its support for Ukraine with the aim of intensifying ammunition deliveries. Faced with this demand, how can France and Europe respond? Decryption.

On the front in Ukraine, ammunition is scarce: so it is used sparingly by soldiers. One of them testifies. “The last time we had a delivery was two months ago, and only one or two boxes”, condemns the artillerymen. Faced with this shortage, how might Ukraine’s allies respond? The European Union, for example, has increased its ammunition production by 20 to 30% since the start of the war.

France increases its production

On the French side, the Nexter factory, which makes 155mm shells for the CAESAR, has intensified its production. A senatorial report explains that France produces 20,000 shells a year, a figure it hopes to double, then triple. However, the figure of 20,000 shells represents what Ukraine consumes in just two days. If Germany also increases its production, the Czech Republic offers the use of shale from third countries as a solution.

