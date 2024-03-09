United States pressures Hamas for cease-fire, UN describes Israeli settlements as “war crime”… THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 8 – LIBERATION What to remember from the Hamas-Israel conflict

According to the United States, Hamas must take a step toward a ceasefire in Gaza. US diplomatic chief Anthony Blinken declared on Friday that it was up to the Palestinian Islamic movement to accept a ceasefire with Israel. “The Problem Is Hamas”, Blinken said. “The ball is in their court. We are working on it intensively.” he added. During Thursday’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden called for a ceasefire “instant” Six weeks to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. “There is no doubt in my mind that achieving this ceasefire with the release of the hostages would be of great benefit to all parties involved.”, declared the American Secretary of State. For its part, Hamas will not “No Compromise” On its demands for a firm ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli troops in return for any agreement on the release of hostages, a spokesman for its armed wing said on Friday. The terms were rejected by Israel.

Five people were killed by a humanitarian aid drop on Gaza. Five people died this Friday March 8 when humanitarian aid packages dropped by planes over Gaza City fell. While ten others were injured. The accident happened in al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, said Mohammed al-Cheikh, head nurse of the emergency department at al-Shati Hospital. Shifa of Gaza. “When the planes started unloading cargo, my brother and I went to the area hoping to get a bag of flour, said Mohammed al-Ghoul, a 50-year-old man living in a camp near the sea. But the parachute did not open and the cargo fell like a rocket on the roof of a house.

The UN calls Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories a “war crime”. Settlements are established and continuously expanded “The equivalent of Israel relocating its own civilian population to the territories it occupies”. This Friday condemned the report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. According to this document, “Such transfers are a war crime” WHO “The risk of eliminating any practical possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state.”

“Lot massacre” in Gaza: Israel says troops “definitely shot at some suspects”. The first investigation into the February 29 tragedy in Gaza where, according to Hamas authorities, 120 people were killed around a humanitarian aid convoy ambushed by a hungry mob, shows that Israeli soldiers “Accurate shots fired at several suspects”, the Israeli army said this Friday. Before reaching such a conclusion, the IDF changed its versions several times. Reportedly, the Israeli military initially did not mention any firing.

A maritime humanitarian corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip will soon be opened. The European Union and the United States announced this Friday the upcoming opening of a maritime corridor between the island of Cyprus (located about 600 kilometers as the crow flies from Gaza) and the Palestinian Territory for the transport of ‘humanitarian aid’. “Cypriot initiative to allow increased humanitarian aid (access) to Gaza Strip after security checks in line with Israeli standards”In a message published on X welcomed Israeli spokesman Lior Hayat. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hopes to open the corridor on Sunday.

In Johannesburg, women denounce the rape of hostages by Hamas. Responding to an appeal by the Jewish Council of South Africa, women demonstrated in Johannesburg this Friday on International Women’s Rights Day, to condemn the rape and abuse committed by Hamas against Israeli hostages in Gaza and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s silence. About 200 women and activists marched under the banner “Me Too except the Jews” while South Africa, a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause, is one of the countries most critical of the massive and deadly Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Israel denies “deliberately” targeting journalists in Lebanon. The Israeli army confirmed this Friday that it was not targeting “deliberately” In October, a Reuters journalist was killed and six journalists, including two from AFP, were injured in southern Lebanon. Israeli army “Condemns any harm caused to concerned parties and does not deliberately fire on civilians, especially journalists”A military spokesman underlined.

