The Supreme Court overturned a ruling in Colorado that declared Donald Trump unfit

The US Supreme Court ruled on Monday that only Congress, not states, is authorized to remove a candidate’s name from the ballot for a presidential election.

The American Supreme Court unanimously, on Monday March 4, overturned the decision of the courts of Colorado, which declared Donald Trump ineligible in this state. The decision was announced on the eve of “Super Tuesday,” during which fifteen states hold simultaneous Republican and Democratic primaries in preparation for the presidential election in November. The billionaire is the favorite in polls among conservatives.

In late December, Donald Trump was declared ineligible by Colorado courts for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Without qualifying the former Republican president’s actions, the court’s nine-judge Supreme Federal Council held Monday that only Congress, not states, is authorized to remove a candidate’s name from the ballot for a presidential election. So this decision applies to all American states, and not just Colorado.

Donald Trump immediately applauded “A GREAT VICTORY FOR AMERICA!!!”On its network, Satya Social. Of the thirty states in which disqualification appeals were brought against him, only three were successful: in Colorado and Maine, which vote on Tuesday, and in Illinois. Many states were still awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision on this question.