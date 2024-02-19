How to identify a stress fracture?

A stress (or stress) fracture is a small, incomplete fracture that causes pain during exercise or even at rest.

summary

Foot, ankle, knee… as the name suggests, that’s it Fractures associated with Bone fatigue which, weakened by repetitive and/or very intense movements, may fracture. This type of fracture is common In sports who makes to run Or AthleticismBut women and men who Engage in vigorous physical activity, without adopting an adequate diet. what’s that symptoms Stress fracture? The examinations Diagnose it? how much Healing time For stress fractures? what treatment To treat it? Clarification and advice from radiologist Dr Alexandre Parpelix.

What is a stress fracture?

“Also called a stress fracture stress fractureis the given word A bone fracture Appeared on healthy bone, in a very specific context and outside of classic trauma“, immediately defines Dr. Alexandre Parpelix, radiologist. Frequent and/or abnormal overuse, induces certain lifestyles and treatments. Decreased bone density which weakens the bone and eventually breaks it. These fractures are often called “incomplete” It does not separate the bone segment into two or more pieces like a classic fracture.

Foot, ankle, knee… Where are stress fractures located?

Stress fracture of the foot (metatarsal) © Joshua Abbas – 123RF

Stress fractures can affect all bones, but are more often localized in the base areas And so for the lower limbs:

At foot level: The tibia Primarily, but more rarely fibula

Primarily, but more rarely At the level of the leg bone: Metatarsals the bone of Tarsus And Bank (heel) for example.

the bone of And (heel) for example. At the pelvis level ( sacrum ).

). level of Femur

level of the knee (kneecap).

(kneecap). Exceptionally, at the level of the elbow And the wrist

What are the symptoms of a stress fracture?

leading to stress fractures mechanical pain Initially connected with activity (walking, support, sports movements, etc.) and stops when it stops. It may exist Tenderness to palpation or percussion of a fractured bone. Second, pain is present ContinuousEven at rest when the person is not weight bearing.

How long does a stress fracture take to heal?

The rest time varies from one person to another. A bone is considered strong when there is no pain for a long time.. “Overall, depending on the anatomical regions and the patient’s physiology, calculations are necessary. Between 4 and 8 weeks Time to truly repair the fracture and slowly return to sport“, estimated our interlocutor. In the absence of treatment, stress fractures can occur Continues for several months.

What are the causes of stress fractures?

Risk factors for stress fractures: Bone disorders, osteoporosis

Overweight and obesity

muscle fatigue

Practicing very intense and repetitive sports activities

Nutrient deficiencies (calcium, vitamin D)

Wearing inappropriate shoes (soles too thin, worn, etc.)

A history of stress fractures

“Unlike a classic fracture, a stress fracture is a Lesions that occur outside of a specific trauma (blow, fall, jerk…). She intervenes on healthy bones whose bone density is reduced by various mechanisms and risk factors. To simplify things, healthy bone is an invisible balance on our scale, as it is on a cellular scale between bone formation and destruction. In certain cases and apart from any underlying pathology, this balance is disturbed in favor Bone demineralization. Fractures may therefore appear on this bone whose microarchitecture is compromised“, the radiologist explains. So stress fractures are very common in cases of fragile bone density, especially in the following cases:

A sudden change in physical activity (overtraining, overuse of the skeleton, too intense a return to sport after a long period without sport, etc.).

(overtraining, overuse of the skeleton, too intense a return to sport after a long period without sport, etc.). Low BMI or dehydration.

or dehydration. After effects of covid.

such as taking certain medications Corticosteroids.

When and whom to consult for stress fracture?

In the event of chronic throbbing pain, which intensifies during exercise and persists over time, you should consult His General Practitioner who will write the necessary tests and can refer you to specialists.

What test can diagnose a stress fracture?

“Diagnosis is more complicated because patients are consulting pain patients from a distance and the referral is often not very informative.Immediately asks the radiologist. That is why you should always consult a doctor in case of pain for proper treatment.“The diagnosis is based on this Clinical examinationBut should be confirmed by radiological examination.

► First row is exam X-ray of bones which may show signs of fracture or indirect signs of bone consolidation (bone that has repaired itself). When the lesion is too thin, conventional radiography cannot detect it. X-rays are also used to rule out other pathologies that may be responsible for the pain. “There are a certain number of bone lesions that go unnoticed during conventional X-rays (lesions that are too fine or difficult to see with the naked eye). Grace For artificial intelligence toolsWe have access to the microscopic architecture of bone – which the human eye is not able to see – and we will maximize the doctor’s and radiologist’s chances of finding the most subtle lesions.“, explains the radiologist.

► If the fracture is invisible during X-ray, we carry out An MRI which makes it possible to clearly detect bony lesions andAssociated edema (inflammatory reaction).

► In some cases, Bone scan Can help publish Bone abnormalitiesBut this is not a first-line test.

Stress fractures heal on their own. “There is no real treatment other than complete rest to give the bones time to repair.“, suggests the radiologist. So it is necessary to limit movement and avoid pressure on the lesion. Use crutches Avoiding weight bearing for a few days can help. Casting or surgery is usually not recommended. “Limiting activity can help you turn a corner. However, it should be short to avoid promoting bone demineralization and thus perpetuating the vicious circle. This is also a good time to take care of all other potential risk factors. In this context, Physiotherapy May be beneficial to allow a controlled, adapted and gradual return to physical activity“, he continues.

► Always do physical activity According to your physical condition.

► After a long break from sports, physical activity should be resumed gradually Short sessions And not too intensive.

► Choosing the right shoes for sportsOne that absorbs shock well and with a good quality sole, especially for sports that require support like jogging.

► Hydrate well Before, during and after the session.

Thanks to Doctor Alexandre Parpelix, radiologist, doctor of neuroscience and co-founder of Millview, a French startup specializing in artificial intelligence in radiology and which has developed specialized AI for X-ray analysis.