Men who play golf are 3 times more likely to develop ALS

One study found that recreational activities such as golf, gardening, and woodworking were associated with a three-fold increased risk of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in men. According to the results, this is due to increased exposure to pesticides and other toxic chemical compounds. These findings add to growing evidence suggesting a link between disease and exposure to environmental toxins.

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by progressive loss of motor functions and cognitive changes. In most cases, it is a sporadic disease, that is, it does not arise from a specific physical change. It is suggested to result from a combination of genetic susceptibility and environmental factors. Identification of these factors can thus contribute to its prevention.

Environmental exposures can occur in a variety of contexts, ranging from occupational environments to residential spaces and recreational settings. For example, research has shown a strong correlation between increased risk of ALS and occupational activities involving exposure to heavy metals, diesel engine exhaust, volatile organochlorine compounds, etc. Physical and recreational activities can also lead to exposure to toxic components potentially associated with disease.

” We know that occupational risk factors, such as work in manufacturing and trade industries, are associated with an increased risk of ALS, and this adds to a growing literature that recreational activities may also represent important risk factors and possibly be modifiable for the disease. », Stephen Gautman of the University of Michigan, explains in a press release.

However, potential links between physical and recreational activities and ALS risk are still poorly explored. Gautman and his team sought to further study this correlation in their new research Journal of Neurological Sciences. ” For a disease like Alzheimer’s, we know that a list of factors — including smoking, obesity and high lipid levels — can increase the risk by 40%. Our goal is to establish a similar list for ALS, creating a roadmap for risk reduction », explains his colleague, co-author of the study, Eva Feldman.

Gender-specific factors

As part of this latest work, researchers questioned 400 people with ALS and 287 healthy controls. The aim of the survey was to analyze their hobbies and physical activities as well as other non-work related activities. The various activities identified were classified according to gender.

It has been found that men who participate in swimming, golf, woodworking, gardening and hunting have a significantly higher risk of developing the disease. Golf in particular was associated with a 3-fold increased risk of developing the disease. Experts say golf and gardening are linked to the disease because of increased exposure to pesticides — consistent with observations from previous studies. As for woodworking, exposure to formaldehyde may be involved in the risk of developing ALS.

In contrast, no significant association was found between recreational activities and ALS in women. ” It is surprising that the risk factors we identified seem to be specific to men “, explains Gautman. However, “although these activities may also increase the risk of ALS in women, the number of women in our study was too small for us to reach this conclusion,” said the expert.

Furthermore, it is important to note that none of the activities analyzed was associated with early onset of disease or death, regardless of gender. Additionally, the study did not examine the effects of potential contributing factors, such as a family history of ALS. The research team says more research is needed and it’s still too early for clinicians to recommend patients stop any of these activities.

Source: Journal of Neurological Sciences