For this reason you should not leave Cuba

In the midst of the migration wave that Cuba is experiencing and in the context of the acute economic crisis, a young man sarcastically commented that Cubans should not leave the country, exposing several reasons why he considers the island an attractive destination.

user of Instagram Called Aliitoh, the first point points to groundnut as the cause.

“We have one of the seven wonders of the world, which any Cuban says, obviously I’m talking about. Ground peanuts“, he said in a transition of images that made the observer think that what he was going to talk about was coffee.

They followed the importance BlackoutDescribed as a government concern so that “we sleep well and rest.”

“Because you want to live in the most beautiful and most luxurious neighborhood in all of Cuba with super paved streets and a futuristic system of pits intelligently placed to reduce the speed of moving vehicles like tractors, pedicabs,” he added. A passage that was right in his criticism Road condition of the countryEspecially on roads that are not major roads.

Its list is included below foodArguing that the products in Cuba are “diverse” and specifying that the supermarket is running.

He was proud of it Guarapo. “If you’re from Miami, you have a cold Nutella, but do you have a guarapo? No,” he joked.

Next they were to talk. “Why do I want to leave Cuba? You know the gossip you hear in line at the winery,” was his phrase to give importance to the cause.

He Bakers cry announcing his presence, Throws garbage which blends with green areas, and Rice with cassavaHis other favorite points were:

People’s comments on the publication were amusing, but they also told him that in Miami, some stores already found ground peanuts.

Others joked that they had already agreed to stay on the island for those reasons.

Cubans’ creativity in expressing the conditions of deprivation that exist in Cuba is revealed through the use of humor.

In the opposite situation, Cuban actor and comedian Leonardo Santisteban, popular for his character Maraca, has confirmed that he wants to return to Cuba. And the United States is not for old people.

“I talked to a friend of mine from Camaguey, to see if he would file me for parole in February or March and I would go to Cuba, that’s nonsense. I would tell Cuba that this is hell,” he said.

Although the video was intended to make his followers laugh, it was criticized by some, and Santisteban had to come out and say that it was just humor in the mouth of a character.