A dispute between a father and son ended in a fatal shooting in Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is investigating a domestic shooting that occurred Wednesday at a residence located in the 19500 block of West Lake Drive and left a man dead and his father arrested.

Via Telemundo 51

Michael Tindale, 68, now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of his own son after a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon.

“During this physical altercation, a weapon was fired and the 44-year-old son was shot,” Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabeleta said.

According to the police report, an argument took place between the two inside the house. Michael Tyndall allegedly pulled out a gun and chased his son, identified as Marcion Tyndall, 44, into the kitchen, shooting him in the head.

The victim fell to the ground, but was badly injured, contacted 911 and accused his father of shooting him. He also said he was dying, the arrest report states.

“He was airlifted to Aventura Trauma Center, where he unfortunately died,” Zabaleta said.

Neighbors describe the chaos that ensued and how the victim’s mother reacted after what happened.

Read more on Telemundo 51