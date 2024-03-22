How to advance an appointment to process your US visa in Mexico

(CNN Spanish) — Given the high demand, the United States Embassy in Mexico announced a program that will allow certain applicants to extend their appointment to process US visas.

In addition, he announced that embassies and consulates in Mexico will open additional locations for visitor appointments through 2024.

“Applicants who have scheduled visitor visa appointments for visits in 2025 or later and paid their fees within the last year may receive an email inviting them to reschedule their appointment for a date closer to them,” the embassy said. . Your X account (formerly Twitter).

Now, Vice Consul Nelson Tamayo, in an interview with RadioFormula journalist Ciro Gomez Leyva, clarified that those chosen to advance their appointment will be chosen randomly and based on three requirements: that they have applied for a tourist visa, that they have last Payment in twelve months and scheduled for visitation in year 2025 or later. Additionally, the program applies only to those applying for their US visa for the first time and not to those seeking to renew or replace their visa.

Those selected will receive an email from the Visa Information and Appointment Service at dontreply@usvisa-info.com, in which they can select a new date for their appointment.

Is it possible to advance the US visa appointment?

Regardless of the program just mentioned, anyone can reschedule and change the date of their appointment to apply for a US visa.

To do so, you must log in to the official Visa Information and Appointment Services page and, in the “My Account” section, select the “Reschedule Appointment” option.

However, places are subject to availability if someone else cancels or reschedules their appointment and, due to high demand, this is unusual.

How to Apply for a Visa (Procedure)

The first thing you need to apply for a B1/B2 visa is a valid passport.

The second thing is to fill out the DS-160 application. This application takes about 90 minutes and you must have the following information:

Personal data: name, date of birth, passport information, official identification, current residential address, email, telephone and social networks.

Itinerary: Arrival and departure dates, flights, address where you will stay and purpose of trip.

Information about your companions: Name and relationship of your companions.

Prior travel information: Dates of entry and departure from the US.

Contact in the US: Name, relationship, and contact if related to a person living in a North American country.

Family information: Name, date of birth and address of your mother, father, spouse and children. You must also indicate if your family is in the US.

Education and Work: Name, address and contact details of your current and past work. The same information is asked about your education.

Security Questionnaire.

Information about the type of visa you are applying for.

Once you have finished filling the application, you must print the confirmation sheet with the barcode.