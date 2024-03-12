The most spontaneous shark attacks in the United States during 2023 were reported in Florida

Florida tops the ranking of unprovoked encounters with sharks in the United States during 2023. (Illustrative image infobay

During the year 2023, Florida emerged again to be the state with the highest number of Unprovoked shark bites registered in USAAccording to a report published by Florida Museum of Natural History. The discovery positions the well-known Sunshine State as a national and global leader in such incidents, cementing its unofficial title as the world capital of unprovoked shark bites. With a total of 69 unprovoked bites reported worldwide, 16 of these incidents occurred in Florida, with Volusia County standing out with eight cases.

Report based on data from International Shark Attack File (ISAF) No University of FloridaIn spite of the predominance of Florida In figures, the total number Unprovoked bites In 2023 it was lower than the average of the last five years. This indicates a slight decrease in the trend of these events compared to the previous period. Additionally, it has been noted that unprovoked attacks commonly include what are known as “test bites”, in which the shark bites a person out of its hunting instincts, but then moves away.

Volusia County in Florida tops the list of shark bite incidents in 2023. (infobay/file)

Globally, the number of reported fatal shark attacks has increased slightly, with ten people killed in 2023. Unprovoked bitesA figure that exceeds the five-year average. Australia It ranks as the country with a disproportionately high number of fatal attacks USAwhere deaths were recorded Hawaii And California.

The researchers suggest that the increase in shark-human interactions may be due to, among other factors, an increase in white shark populations in popular surfing areas as well as changes in oceanographic conditions. Furthermore, it has been mentioned that the large presence of people in the oceans and A trend towards greater disclosure of these events may contribute to the incident.

To reduce the risks associated with these interactions, experts recommend various preventive measures. between them, Always swim in a group, avoid water during darkness or twilight, do not enter the ocean with open wounds or during menstruation, and avoid wearing shiny jewelry in the water. It also warns about the importance of being cautious in murky waters and avoiding areas known for the presence of sharks.

The International Shark Attack File shows a slight increase in fatal shark attacks in Australia and the United States. (pictorial image information)

The report highlights the importance of continuing to investigate and enforce these incidents Educational strategies aimed at reducing the likelihood of dangerous encounters with sharks. These strategies include promoting responsible practices among beachgoers and surfers and promoting awareness of shark behavior.

document of Florida Museum of Natural History About the events of Shark bites In 2023 it provides A detailed overview of the current situation related to these dangerous encounters. when Florida In remains the focal point of these events USAThe increase in fatal attacks globally underscores the need for greater awareness and education on how to safely coexist with these marine predators.