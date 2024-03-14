How PUBG will transform to match Fortnite and Warzone

KRAFTON Studio has just announced its plans for PUBG in 2024 and they are ambitious: the transition to Unreal Engine 5, destructive scenarios and new game modes, it will be a major year for the game.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Definitely the game that popularized battle royale before the Fortnite tidal wave. For seven years, which started as a mod for a survival game Dazed Still a very popular game around the world.

If the game apparently doesn’t attract 3 million players at once like in 2018, 500 to 600,000 players are still playing its large maps, not counting the mobile version that is very popular in Asia.

But there, PUBG: Battlegrounds A game quickly overtaken by Fortnite and now Call of Duty with its fashion Warzone. For these 7 years, it seems that the developers are thinking big to modernize its technical base as well as the possibilities offered by the game.

Switching to Unreal Engine 5 and Destructive Scenarios

PUBG currently runs on Unreal Engine 4, which is still widely used by developers, but is aging in more ways than one. One of the two big announcements from Crafton Studios concerns the move to Unreal Engine 5, which could give the game a facelift both technically and aesthetically.

There was a case for Fortnite In 2022, we can therefore expect the implementation of nanites to complicate the game’s geometry and many of its buildings. As was the case for Fortnite during its UE5 update, we can expect a much higher level of detail for many of the game’s urban and natural environments.

And will we see ray tracing in PUBG? We’ll have to wait to see if the studio will use Lumen technology to further strengthen the immersion in the game’s massive maps. The challenge then will be to optimize the performance of an already demanding title. But another innovation that will completely change the way you play PUBG: Battlegrounds Will surely destroy the environment and scenery.

Here’s how the developers discussed the ways in which settings can be devastating and provide new gaming situations:

With the ability to strategically destroy parts of buildings, players can literally carve attack routes into the stone or create defensive barriers. With this feature, we hope to transcend the simple destruction of scenarios by giving a rich approach to gameplay that gives pride of place to strategy and tactics.

If we don’t expect the level of devastation battlefield or recent The finalsSuch innovation thus opens up a field of strategic possibilities for players, who will be able to improvise even more in extremely tense situations.

Other new features are planned

Crafton’s roadmap also includes matchmaking optimizations, one of the hot topics that drives the Call of Duty community as well. Here, the studio wants it to be more balanced and “based on players’ skills”. The anti-cheat system will also receive valuable updates as more than 3 million accounts are permanently banned in 2023, or 33% more than in 2022.

In terms of gameplay, PUBG will offer new game modes this year, including a team versus team mode that could offer more variety outside of battle royale. We also know that the studio wants to implement portable zip lines for a travel mode strongly inspired by Apex Legends.

You can find details of new features expected for PUBG this year on the game’s official website.