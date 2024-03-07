Culture News New cast for The Last of Us, Shogun compared to Game of Thrones… March 7 cultural news recap!

It’s Thursday March 7, and it’s time to recap the culture news. This daily roundup allows you to catch up on everything you’ve missed regarding series, movies and streaming platforms.

The Last of Us Season 2 Cast Grows, Major Characters from TLOU Part 2 Appear

This is one of the best television series adaptations of video games in recent years. The Last of Us The hit of 2023, as evidenced by its numerous awards, comes with Season 2. If we still don’t know the release date of the sequel, we have more information regarding the casting of the sequel. Caitlin Dever plays Abby Anderson. Young Mazzino will play Jessie, Ellie’s partner. These four actors join already established actors: Danny Ramirez will play Manny, Ariella Bear will play Mel, Tati Gabrielle will play a nurse, and Spencer Lord (Riverdale) “A gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body“

The solo leveling anime would never have existed without the support of webtoon fans: Crunchyroll can thank them!

Around the Crunchyroll Animés Awards (the equivalent of the Oscars for Japanese animation), Rahul Purini took the floor. The CEO of Crunchyroll, an SVOD platform specializing in animated series, spoke in an interview with The Verge. He explains that he and his team were trapped by a webtoon Solo leveling Following a fan recommendation. The platform offered the project to Aniplex, a Japanese production house that accepts co-productions. However, the series has been a hit since its release last January. Thanks to the fans!

He starred in Star Wars and Gremlins but you never saw his face: Actor Mark Dodson has died

According to his daughter, Mark Dodson died at the age of 64 while attending a horror con in Indiana. He suffered a heart attack while sleeping in a hotel room. Mark Dodson was an actor who played roles in many popular films. For example, he is the one who plays Mogwai in the film Gremlins Or Salacious crumb In Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. His last appearance was in video games: he voiced Adam Hamada in Ghostrunner II.

Shogun makers don’t want their hit series to be compared to Game of Thrones

Shogun, is a series of moments. It traces the various conflicts that divided Japan in the early 17th century (shortly before the island’s transition to the shogunate). The reviews are very positive and many viewers compare the series to another success: Game of Thrones. However, it is director Jonathan van Tuleken who explains that other productions are more relevant when it comes to playing the game of similes:

It’s a dangerous world where violence can come out of nowhere, but the real danger lies in the conspiracies. Communication can be as dangerous as it gets. A better comparison would be (than Game of Thrones). Succession Or house of cards.

Game of Thrones creators promise: their future Netflix series won’t be a sci-fi clone of HBO Saga

Not speaking Game of Thrones, these are the directors who are expected to turn the corner. In fact, their new series The three-body problem Expected on Netflix on March 21. It is an adaptation of the book of the same name that describes the various spatio-temporal consequences of a decision made by a young woman in 1960s China. For those who haven’t read the original book, it’s hard to know more. However, David Benioff and DB Weiss explain it to GamesRadar The three-body problem Won’t be a SF clone of GoT.