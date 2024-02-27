How many cups of coffee can you drink in a day?

See my news

after water, Coffee is the most consumed beverage in France. Known as a stimulant, it can easily prevent you from falling asleep.

But if consumed in moderation, it also has serious health benefits. So in how much Consuming it to maintain its benefits?

A stimulant… to be consumed in moderation

When you drink coffee, the caffeine is quickly absorbed by the body. Thus, it can have stimulant effects Between 15 and 30 minutes after ingestion And lasts for several hours.

Often presented as a stimulant, coffee, if consumed in excess, over a short period of time, Affects sleep quality, causing anxiety and mood swings. In the long run, there is also a correlation with overconsumption Cardiovascular problems.

But other work has also shown that if drunk in moderation, Coffee has a place in a balanced diet. Thus, numerous studies have shown that reasonable daily consumption Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality.

Others have shown improvements in certain cognitive functions such as learning or memory.

What is overconsumption?

So the big question is: How many cups of coffee? Do you have to drink it every day to reap its benefits? The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) provides advice for healthy adults Do not take more than 400 mg of caffeine per day.

So another question: 400 mg, what exactly does it represent? In fact, one cup of filter coffee contains about 90 mg of caffeine. Espresso is 80 mg. You got it, PO Up to 5 cups per day There’s a habit that can be beneficial to your health!

But be careful, this advice does not apply to everyone. Thus, for pregnant women, excessive consumption can go hand in hand with delayed fetal development. In this case, it is advisable to limit yourself to 200 mg of caffeine or two to three coffees.

Note: For better sleep, it is best to stop consuming coffee six hours before bedtime.

Destination Santé

