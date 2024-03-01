Can drinking collagen be trusted to improve skin and hair quality?

Jennifer Aniston who appears in Metro 4 by 3 credits collagen for selling us her glow and her shiny hair, we really want to believe it. But can we trust it? To sort fact from fiction on this topic, 20 minutes asked Alexandra Dalu, a doctor specializing in nutrition and anti-aging, and co-author of the book. Health plateAlso specialists in collagen distributor brand Vital Proteins.

Collagen actually has “interest” for the body

Collagen as a supplement is actually beneficial for the body: stronger nails, thicker hair or even less joint pain. Dr. Alexandra Dalu says she recommends it on a case-by-case basis in cases of osteoarthritis, tendinitis or hair loss, in addition to medical treatment. It is also in this sense that the Vital Proteins brand was initially created: “The founder, Kurt Seidensticker, used collagen to overcome his osteoarthritis problems,” says Sarah Moison, France Marketing Manager. important protein.

Collagen is “naturally produced and available in the body” and “as a supplement, its absorption rate through the intestine is between 10 and 30%” mentions Alexandra Dalu, a doctor specializing in nutrition. “So it’s an interesting food supplement that the body produces less after the age of 25,” suggests Arnaud Sabatier, dietitian and director of medical affairs. important protein.

As for the results, they “vary from one person to another”. But Sarah Moison still recommends a month (if interested) of daily use to see good results. Be careful, “it doesn’t need to be consumed constantly”, says Dr Alexandra Dalu. “We also find collagen in our diet (dairy products, salmon, eggs, etc.), and the body knows how to produce it.”

Collagen “in no way compensates for a good lifestyle”

However, “Collagen is a food supplement that in no way compensates for a poor lifestyle with excessive consumption of soda, sugary juices, alcohol and tobacco,” warns the doctor. “A healthy, balanced diet remains key. “Food supplements, such as drinking collagen, are an additional option to support overall well-being,” agrees Sarah Moison. So don’t just rely on your collagen latte cup to achieve glowing skin or improved fitness.

Besides a healthy lifestyle, Dr. Dalu also emphasizes the source of collagen consumed. This is also what Sarah Moison explains: “There is good and bad collagen. Collagen peptides must be as small as possible and of good quality to pass through the intestinal walls and be absorbed.

Beware of exaggeration and extravagant promises

To buck the collagen drink trend, some brands claim to sell “vegan collagen.” However, “it doesn’t exist,” says the nutrition expert, before continuing: “There are peptides that resemble collagen in plants. Collagen sources can be of ovine, porcine, marine or bovine origin, the choice depending on the individual’s diet.

There is no single type of collagen that we can get better results with, warns Sarah Moison. “There are more than 20 types of collagen, each found in different parts of the body, but the type of collagen does not determine where it will be found after consumption. What really matters is the concentration and bioavailability of the collagen,” continues the marketing manager. important protein.

Dr Alexandra Dalu warns of other crazy myths: “Collagen won’t prevent skin aging or aging at all, it’s just a supplement”. Once ingested, it will act “globally on all the tissues of our body,” adds Sarah Moison. So it is impossible to be able to target a specific need.