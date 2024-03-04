How Catherine Vautrin plans to achieve full employment by age 64

The government’s aim is to achieve full employment by the age of 64, announced Labor Minister Catherine Vautrin. This is the perspective of France Travel that should work to improve the current rate of 35%.

The Labor Minister, Catherine Vautrin, and the government have a well-defined employment objective: full employment by age 64. Currently, the rate is 35%. To improve this ratio, re-entering seniors into the labor market is a significant option: “I remind you that in our country the employment rate of people aged 60-64 reaches 35%, while the European average is 45% and the Germans more than 60%”She explained to our colleagues Gallery.

Improving employment and unemployment insurance for seniors

Referring specifically to this age group, the minister was referring to ongoing negotiations with social partners. “I let social interaction dictate”She indicated, stressing the need to achieve the best possible deal. “In this respect, the more ambitious the agreement, the more it will be consistent with the government’s objective: full employment up to the age of 64,” Reaffirmed Catherine Vautrin in an interview.

She also suggests that negotiations also concern revisions to the unemployment insurance system. “The social partners are working on this topic and negotiating the employment of seniors. They should be completed by the end of March. This agreement should include significantly increasing the compensation age for seniors, as the social partners approved in November.Minister explains.

“Then, either the social partners agree with each other, and we transpose it into law, or they don’t and the government takes control. This could mean that, if social dialogue fails to define sufficiently encouraging conditions, So is reviewing compensation rules to take into account the financial perspectives of unemployment insurance and our public finances.she decides.

What changes with France Travel

As of November 2023, France has registered just over three million job seekers. The organization that changed Pôle Emploi’s mission is to facilitate their return to the job market. The amendment provides for automatic registration of all RSA recipients as job seekers from January 2025. More than two million French people are concerned and have to sign an employment contract, which includes 15 hours of activity per week dedicated to support, training and integration.

At the same time, France plans to strengthen travel restrictions and approvals “Dishonest Beneficiaries” Those who are not actively looking for work. But the minister does not go so far as to confirm a possible reduction in the compensation period for job seekers. “As Minister responsible for Employment and Labour, it is my mission to help and encourage people to get back on the employment train”she explained.