Hot, star hits this big swimsuit trend for summer 2024

Summer hasn’t come yet Stars and models Already started trying on swimsuits. A few weeks ago, it was former Miss France and Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaire, who appeared on the beach in Ivory Coast in a particularly low-cut one-piece. This time, it’s the turn Hailey Bieber To show off in a very different style with another swimsuit.

However, the month of March is not yet a favorable period for fashion brands to start marketing their swimsuits. Designers have just finished presenting their spring collections during the latest fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, London and New York. Stars like Hailey Bieber are still looking to take the lead.

Hailey Bieber loves ultra-short bikinis

Hailey Bieber is known to everyone for her original outfits and beauty. Often, when it comes to fashion, the girl also has a head start. At this point, she joins other American star models of the moment, viz Emily Ratajkowski And Kendall Jenner. And as of late, she decided to start with summer outfits.

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, Hailey Bieber posed in a heavenly setting. Although the model won’t divulge the name of the spot where she seems to be vacationing, it’s clear she has no shortage of sun, sea and sand. But this new photo series is the one that has attracted her fans the most Red Bikini XXS which she put.

Hailey Bieber is inspired by the XXS two-piece trend

Hailey Bieber’s swimsuit is a relatively simple two-piece. But this outfit has the feature of being very short. The girl is far from the only star to embrace this summer style. A few days ago, Lottie Moss was also photographed in the same style of swimsuit. To be honest, the XXS bikini is one of the biggest trends of recent years.

Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa as well as’Emily Ratajkowski But this type has been adopted Short swimsuit. In 2023, this outfit was already one of the most fashionable styles for summer holidays. On social networks, the search for micro bikinis was very busy. And they should still be around in 2024, as demonstrated by the success of Hailey Bieber’s new post.

Hailey Bieber’s micro bikini isn’t the only swimsuit trend of the moment

Like the rest of the fashion world, there isn’t just one swimsuit trend for 2024. As in previous years, high-cut swimsuits are expected to be very popular. This is precisely what Iris Mittenaar showed in her recent posts on Instagram. Even more, the former Miss France appeared with A Vintage styleVery popular at the moment.

We should probably expect to see swimsuit styles flourish again cut-out. So, fashionistas will be spoiled for choice when it’s time to choose their beach outfit. The year 2024 promises to be rich in new swimwear products.