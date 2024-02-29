Travis Scott’s muscular response to the Grammys

Travis Scott Not ready to stop playing the music. He announced his return to music, but not only that. sends a strong message to the Texas rapper Grammy After the lack of consideration given to the artist in recent years.

Travis Scott is back on track

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. This is the saying that was undoubtedly used Travis Scott for his return. The artist reappeared A big announcement This Tuesday, February 20: “ I love the music so much, I will be back!! I have to come back stronger because they (Grammy) think I’m playing… ” Travis Scott seems to have gotten his act together Destroyed the scene No Grammy Awards In early February.

Travis Scott felt Injustice done. It all started well. At the beginning of the year, He was invited to perform at the Grammy Awards During the ceremony. Travis Scott therefore arrived with the firm intention of bringing back Gramophone No Best Rap Album at home It’s just that Killer Mike Who wins distinction with his project MichaelNext Utopia By Travis. A result that left the rapper trashing the stage during his performance. He was already a victim of Grammy nominations 2019Representative Astroworld second place behind Invasion of privacy No Nicki Minaj.

This quest for recognition may push Travis Scott to create a true masterpiece. Back to follow…