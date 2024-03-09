Hoshi gives concert tickets to fans overwhelmed by her cat’s vet bills

Emmeline, a fan of singer Hoshi, was resigned to not going to her Montpellier concert on March 14 due to the veterinary costs of her cat Sheeran. But the artist himself had a publication on social networks to intervene.

“And Sheeran got sick and now I have 4,000 euros in vet bills and no concert tickets,” she lamented. Interpreter ofCensored love A scholarship student replied on a social network: “Unbelievable your cat is called Ed Sheeran I will give you two invitations in DM (private message, editor’s note)”.

“I didn’t expect at all, much less that he would follow me,” Emmeline tells BFMTV with her roommate, Gao. “I really thanked him, he told me that I should send our names and he would give them to his team. Then he told me that my cat was very beautiful and that he hoped he would do well and quickly.”

“Despite some notoriety, it’s rare to have actors who have their feet on the ground like this,” she wished.

“Finally a little hello”

A stroke of luck, finally, for those who have been trying to see Hoshi on stage for years but have accumulated disappointments: “I was supposed to see her for the first time in Metz, but the concert was canceled during the Covid period. We had our places and we caught covid…”

“We really needed this little break in happiness,” he adds. “I would definitely like to thank you in person.” And the opportunity will surely present itself, as Hoshi told BFMTV:

“It’s important to me that everyone can get into concerts regardless of their financial situation, so I’m very motivated.”

“I hope Ed Sheeran gets better and these two guys enjoy the concert. I think I’ll say hello to them at the end.”

Original article published on BFMTV.com

