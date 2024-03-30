He was going to Mexico and his son gave him the surprise of his life by giving him a green card

A Mexican immigrant lives USA It shocked the internet by reacting with astonishment to his meeting Green card on the highway leading to Tijuana.

A young man surprised his mother by giving him his residence card in the car saying they were going to Mexico. The woman, terrified at the thought of leaving the US without permission, burst into tears in an emotional video that has gone viral.

girl Lizzie Vazquez She was in charge of recording the emotional moment in which her boyfriend, Eduardo Larios, surprised her mother with a Priority Mail envelope containing the long-awaited green card. A few days ago, a TikTok user posted a video of the moment on his account @_litzyvazquezt, with which he wrote: “My in-laws are surprised after finding their residence.”

“My mother-in-law was scared that we were going to Mexico and she didn’t expect their surprise,” the young woman said of the sweet moment she shared. The video has caught the attention of internet users and has received 440,400 views in just six days.

In the video, the driver’s mother asks him where they are going, to which the young man replies that they were going to Tijuana. The woman, who was occupying the passenger seat, appears distraught, until her son surprises her by giving her a card identifying her as a permanent resident of the United States, which allows her to enter and leave the country without legal problems.