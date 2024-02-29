Everyone’s Talking About ‘Madame Webb’ With Dakota Johnson – Here’s How To Watch It

Courtesy of IMDb

News about Marvel’s latest superhero installment is hard to miss Madam Webb, or so, talk about the very mixed, albeit weak, reviews that the Sony-produced film (in association with Marvel) has received. But that in no way stopped fans from wanting to see it – after all, you can’t always trust everyone’s opinions.

Tea Dakota Johnson-led comic-based movie, also stars Sidney Sweeney, Isabella Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts And Adam Scott, follows New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota), who develops supernatural powers and shows signs of being clairvoyant, telepathic, and psychic, among other things. She must use her new powers to save three strangers from a mysterious villain who wants them to die.

Ready to break open the popcorn and judge the movie for yourself? Here’s everywhere you can see it.

How to watch and stream Madam Webb

So far, you can only see Madam Webb in theaters. The movie, which premiered on February 14, should be available for screenings in most if not all movie theaters, but as always, be sure to check your local theater listings for specific showings.

Although the Marvel movie is only available to watch in theaters, it is expected to be available on certain streaming apps. But because the movie wasn’t made by Marvel, it likely won’t live up to the other movies on Disney+. instead, decide notes that it will air on Netflix in 2021 thanks to a deal between the platform and Sony.

