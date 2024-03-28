He’s a global star of Fortnite, an Internet and social network game: At 32, Tyler Blevins aka “Ninja” succumbs to cancer

It all started with a mole under her leg that dermatologists wanted removed.

His name is Taylor Blevins. His name may mean nothing to you: Common, he is better known by a nickname Ninja. Always nothing? The 32-year-old American is none other than the global star of video games and social networks. And certainly one of the greatest players of the famous game Fortnite, who has no less than 19 million subscribers on the social network Twitch. Among others (6 million from X, etc.).

However, this Tuesday, Ninja announced on social networks that he is suffering from cancer: “I had a mole on the bottom of my leg that they (dermatologists) wanted to remove as a precaution. It came back as melanoma.”.

Well, I’m still in a bit of shock but wanted to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went to the dermatologist for the annual skin/mole checkup that Jess proactively scheduled for me. I had a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It’s… — Ninja (@ninja) March 26, 2024

According to him, the doctors were however optimistic as they had detected it relatively early. In his post, Ninja invited his followers to undergo skin tests. can continue.