Here’s what happens to your body when you gain 1kg in less than 24 hours, according to a coach

If you’ve started a diet, or are just trying to keep your weight at a steady level, take a look at the numbers on the scale every day. But it shouldn’t be the sole judge of your progress. If the weight loss coach explains what is happening in your body You gained a kilo In the last 24 hours, and that is rather reassuring.

Risk free weight loss

Trying to lose weight too quickly is a common mistake many dieters make. Rapid weight loss is not without consequences: this frenetic race often causes more weight than the number of kilos lost, thus The yo-yo effect So there was fear. These oscillations, in addition to being frustrating, can alter self-esteem and promote eating disorders such as bulimia or anorexia.

In addition, too rapid weight loss is often caused by excessive dietary restriction, thus depriving the body of essential nutrients and potentially leading to deficiencies. long term, Very strict diet It can also induce feelings of chronic fatigue, thus compromising long-term health. Another side effect of rapid weight loss, especially in the first month, is loss of muscle mass. So an effective diet should not only focus on the numbers shown on the scale.

Why did you gain weight in such a short time?

Cosmopolitan Give the floor to weight loss coach Oisin Mulligan, who is enjoying massive success on TikTok for his slimming advice. The expert explains that when your scale indicates that you have gained a kilo in a day, or that you have lost weight for that matter, it does not necessarily mean that it has.A kilo of fatE. It may be that this variation is due to the natural functioning of your body.

So the coach makes it clear that you are more likely to win One kg of water. This water retention, not associated with fat, can trace its source to a High fluid intake, insufficient urination, or occurs after a session of physical exercise or during menstruation. In these specific conditions, the body regulates its water requirements by maintaining them higher than normal.

Should you reduce your water consumption?

If you gain weight because of it Water retentionHowever, this is not a reason to drink less water. Water by itself does not help you lose weight. On the other hand, it helps detoxify the body and fight water retention. Indeed, good hydration promotes Elimination of metabolic wasteThese toxins accumulate in the body and disrupt the proper functioning of the body.

In conclusion, even if water can cause your weight to fluctuate from day to day, drinking at least one and a half liters per day is essential. And above all, it is important not to focus on the scale every day. It is best to take a gradual approach. A rate of weight loss that you can aim for without compromising your health or risking failure 450 grams to 900 grams per weekWhich is an average of 1.8 kg to 3.6 kg per month.