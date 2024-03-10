Diet: This super-popular bread can ruin all your efforts.

We are not going to create unnecessary suspense because here we are talking about: Baguette! Yes, it really is this guest who is always there Welcome to breakfast. Although this bread is delicious and almost impossible to live without, it may not be the companion we thought it would be. Especially if you are looking for Refine your figure and weight loss.

for what On average, in a plain baguette of white bread, Up to 20 sugar cubesexplain Grazia. Certainly, few people can finish a whole baguette in the morning. However, sugar is not good for your health at all. It is also the sworn enemy of those who want to refine their figure! Let’s also not forget that bread is delicious eaten with jam, chocolate or even spread. Which makes things worse.

Diet: The ingredient contained in this bread is not recommended

Generally speaking, sugar is not a good thing for your health or your figure. However, it is mostly Widespread in our food Daily. Apart from the sugar we have at home, which we use to cook and make bread, it can take many different forms. We talk about glucose and fructose in fruits or lactose in milk. And for those who drink coffee, the sugar is called sucrose.

Unfortunately, too much sugar won’t do you any good. First, it excites Opioid release In the brain that leads to addictive effects! The more sugar we consume, the more we don’t want to stop. Let’s also not forget that sugar increases significantly Dangers of obesityNo DiabetesNo Cardiovascular diseasesAnd that too Cancer.

Diet: What is this bread alternative?

So if you want to avoid the excessive amount of sugar contained in the baguette, it is advised that Turn to the options. Additionally, there are wholemeal breads that have a low glycemic index. Of course, it is always advisable to focus on moderation, especially during weight loss.

In terms of numbers, the glycemic index of a classic baguette is around 80. While whole rye bread has an index between 50 and 58. So the choice is made!