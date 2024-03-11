From 22 to 86 years, how healthy sports cope with a sedentary lifestyle

necessary

Combining business with pleasure, breaking a sedentary lifestyle through faith, creating social bonds, finding solutions to relieve ailments, are many arguments that drive the friendly Réadaptaform team. The “public health” association, located in the Pyrenees-Orientales in Saint-Jean-Plage-des-Courtes, shines in Valaispir and attracts 80 members between the ages of 22 and 86. We followed Marie-Caroline Ousepheus, a teacher in adaptive physical activities, and that Tuesday morning, she was eagerly waiting in Rennes in a room provided by the town hall. It is fair to say that the meeting was bursting with enthusiasm and excitement!

Sneakers on their feet, they stamp with impatience, waiting for their teacher to come! Patricia is 72 years old, Brigitte is 66 years old, Laura is 64 years old, Paul is 69 years old, Dominique is 62 years old, Martine and Michel are 67 years old and their friends from Boulogne, Saint-Jean, Rennes and Serret can no longer do without her. : “We feel excited, it is very effective. Flexibility is worked on with breathing, and then the content of the sessions is varied, our Marie-Caroline is amazing, always smiling and in a good mood. She pushes us and we do better than ourselves. Managing to move forward. Limits. Based on our difficulties, it tackles the problem. And then you know, apart from working on the body, this meeting does a lot of good for the morale. The atmosphere is nice, the healthy sport is good for the body and the body. is. head!”

Adaptation to pathological functions

A consensus that motivates more than ever the volunteer team chaired by Elodie Borg for 6 years. Holder of a master’s degree in adaptive physical activities, worker in rehabilitation centers, this sportswoman, passionate about trail running and crossfit, prefers to defy fate by adapting to pathological tasks: “A sedentary lifestyle is a health crisis, we still need to find ways to get out of it, so we need to create practical exercises that are useful on a daily basis, such as on a chair or on the floor. What is also important. Confidence, together we To achieve quality of life and therefore autonomy, this requires consideration and individualization. In our meetings, we do not pay attention to the opinions of others, the essential thing is unity, understanding, empathy, kindness.

“Association health remains complementary to sport physiotherapy sessions”, mention Réadpatafom office members Véronique Raynal, Brigitte Ferrer and Jacqueline Bealle: “Absolutely there is seriousness and joy, and then this atmosphere that is connected to the social bond. Members confirm that they are in well-being and well-being, we can only be encouraged to continue and expand this activity. Another benefit: “With a maximum membership of €220 per year for three classes and one walk per week, it’s still affordable!”

To explain, understand, adapt the exercise to each practitioner, this is the aim of Marie-Caroline (in blue), a specialist in adapted physical activities.

in joy

With growth from 5 to 80 members in five years, Réadaptaform meets the needs of: “Initially we didn’t have a room, then there was covid, we didn’t give up, we did the rest by offering video meetings at 10 am every day, we have good ambassadors who testify to the benefits of this. These courses. Now we want to make agreements with institutions, organizations, municipalities, because health sports improve the physical and social quality of life, everyone wins!”

At 40, Marie-Caroline is an APA (not to be confused with Personal Autonomy Allowance), but specializes in adaptive physical activities. A former judocat of Milas, trained in Font-Romeu, she has managed for two years to barely make a living from her passion through her micro-enterprise: “I am, among other things, a service provider for the Rédaptaform association and involved in various sports-health structures. What attracts me is to see people develop, in their balance, in their flexibility, all with fun and joy. Adapted and effective exercises that Useful on a daily basis. And since the teacher himself has a hip prosthesis, knows a thing or two about the subject: “We work sideways to pick up a towel from the floor, we raise our hands to comb our hair, we learn the knight’s position with one knee on the floor to get up well” Practical and imaginative exercises that he provides in an institution for the elderly and also in a postaralgia clinic in Perpignan.

Improve autonomy

And Marie-Caroline concludes: “Healthy sport must become a priority, organizations are doing what they can, but we must develop real support schemes, it is a social issue where everyone wins!”. A similar analysis for the president of Réadaptaform Elodie Borg: “The adaptation of the courses, the building of self-confidence, the quality of life and the improvement of the autonomy of our members are our driving forces, we must go further so that the sedentary lifestyle, which is the 4th cause of mortality in France. is no longer inevitable. For this, we have the support of teachers of adapted physical activities And there needs to be real consideration, from those who are worthy supporters and investors in this challenge.”