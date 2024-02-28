Here are the iPhones that will benefit from the update

Want to know if your iPhone will receive iOS 18? The first list of compatible smartphones has been announced. This will be the last major update for the iPhone XR and XS.

© Tom’s Guide

An insider reveals the iPhones that will receive iOS 18

These are the only smartphones compatible with iOS 17

iOS 18 will be the last major update for the iPhone XR and XS

Every year, Apple updates its operating system. Since September, users have benefited from iOS 17 with numerous updates to the program. In 2024, the Cupertino company will launch iOS 18 and according to MacRumors, Here are the iPhones that will benefit from this new version.

Read > Everything you need to know about the ambitious iOS 18 update

Which iPhones will receive iOS 18 in September 2024?

According to an insider spotted by MacRumors, a fairly solid source, even if this information is taken with a pinch of salt. iOS 18 will be the last major update for the iPhone XR and iPhone XS equipped with the A12 Bionic chip. To put it simply: in 2025, these smartphones will not be eligible for iOS 19. These models have benefited from updates since their launch in 2018, good longevity.

Based on iPhones compatible with iOS 18, these will be the same models that received iOS 17 this year. Here is the full list:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

The presence of older iPhones is good news when we know what iOS 18 promises to be Biggest update ever From Apple, no less.

What new features are expected for iOS 18?

If iOS 18 will be launched with iPhone 16, We expect to see the first images of the update next June. As always, developers and some users will have access to the beta version to try new features. We inevitably expect leaks that will let us know more about what the Cupertino company has in store for its community.

Among the expected new features are, necessarily New generative AI features for Siri. Not to mention support for the RSC protocol which will improve communication between iPhone and Android devices. See you in a few months to find out more about what the Cupertino company has in store for us with iOS 18.