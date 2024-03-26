A watchmaking revolution is underway: Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Snoopy is here!

Discover the latest sensation in the world of watches: the Moonswatch Snoopy from Omega x Swatch, with its moon phase function is an absolute must. Its all-white look will appeal to NASA fans.

A suspenseful wait

After a series of tantalizing teasers, the long-awaited Moonswatch Snoopy is finally here, beating predictions from Swatch’s print ads that featured the famous cartoon dog’s paw prints on the surface of the moon. This collaboration between Omega and Swatch, called Mission to Moonface, presents a model in white that celebrates the full moon. Available from March 26, its price remains a mystery, as with previous Moonswatches, this edition will not be limited, giving everyone a chance to get a copy sooner or later.

Technical and aesthetic characteristics

This new MoonSwatch Snoopy not only carries over features from the previous model, such as the chronograph. It innovates with the addition of a moon phase function, depicting the various positions of our natural satellite on the secondary dial located at 2 o’clock, with a Snoopy character lying on the moon. This is a first for Swatch, here combining moon phase and chrono in a single model.

Hidden details

Omega continues to surprise by hiding quotes from the Snoopy comic strip in a moon and star pattern, which reveals itself under UV light. The back of the 42mm watch features another nod to the Snoopy paw print on the moon, which appears on the battery cover, along with a “space-ready” Velcro strap, also all white.

Predictable success

The association between Snoopy and Omega is long-standing, and this new iteration of the collaboration with Swatch promises to be one of the most popular models, strong in its originality and innovation, far from the criticism leveled at versions sometimes considered gimmicks. Those who wish to get their hands on this version, like the previous versions, will have to be patient and visit select Swatch stores, online sales will remain out of reach.

A famous celestial conjunction

The link between Omega and space, strengthened by the Silver Snoopy Award awarded by NASA, is at the heart of this collaboration. Omega was honored with this distinction in 1970, following the crucial role played by the Speedmaster Chronograph during the Apollo 13 mission. It wasn’t until 2003 that the first Speedmaster Snoopy was created, celebrating the brand’s space heritage.

Special accessibility

Available at select Swatch boutiques starting March 26, the MoonSwatch Mission to Moonphase imposes a strict rule: one purchase per person, per day, per boutique. The aim of this policy is to make the watch accessible to as many people as possible, while preserving its unique character.

Innovative model with moon phase and chronograph function

A clean white aesthetic that celebrates the full moon

Hidden details under UV light enrich the experience

“Space-Ready” Velcro strap, ensuring comfort and style

In-store availability, a step towards exclusivity

Between watchmaking tradition and space homage, Omega X Swatch’s Moonwatch Snoopy asserts itself as a must-have piece for watch enthusiasts and fans of the space universe. A true star in the world of watches, not to be missed!

A watchmaking revolution is underway: Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Snoopy is here!