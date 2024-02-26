The virus, which causes convulsions and has been found in 9 European vacation spots, is alarming.

West Nile virus (WNV) continues to strike. In total, in recent months, 709 infections have been reported and 67 deaths across the continent, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Italy has the highest number of cases. A total of 336 people have fallen ill. But Greece (162), Romania (103), France (43), Hungary (29) and Spain (19) also recorded above-normal figures. Note that reports have also been confirmed in Germany and Croatia, and five in Cyprus. “This suggests a wide geographic circulation of the virus”ECDC said.

Specifically, West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and belongs to the same family as Zika, dengue and yellow fever. It is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Western Asia. While many people do not develop symptoms, others may experience fever, body aches, headache, rash and nausea. People who have it may experience muscle weakness, confusion, vision loss, numbness, neck stiffness, diarrhea and even seizures.

In severe cases, hospital treatment should be sought

Treatment usually includes rest, hydration, and pain relief. But serious cases require hospital treatment as it can lead to meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord) and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). In total, it is estimated that about 1 in 150 infected people will develop a severe form of the disease. It can happen at any age, but people over 50 and people with certain immune systems are at the highest risk.

Please note that protective measures against mosquitoes are limited to prevent virus infection. It is important to know that the Culex mosquito, which is responsible for them, bites mainly at sunset and at night, outdoors and indoors. To avoid them, it is recommended to cover up and wear loose clothing; Use skin repellent in the evening on exposed areas of skin; If necessary, use mosquito nets on openings (doors and windows).

But sleeping under a mosquito net that may also be impregnated with fabric insecticide; using fans and possibly air conditioners that annoy mosquitoes; Use an electric diffuser indoors or just use a disinfecting coil outdoors.

