Here are the best shampoos to use according to this dermatologist

A “hopeful” remedy that will increase the diameter of the hair shaft and regrowth.

Hair loss worries many people, Both men and women. This can be caused by severe stress, severe fatigue, pregnancy or menopause, iron deficiency, certain treatments (anti-cancer, anti-epileptic), hormonal or thyroid disease. It is the main cause of hair lossAndrogenetic alopecia WHO Consequences of genetic and hormonal dysfunction. Medications exist to slow hair loss: notably minoxidil or finasteride. At the same time, using a specific type of shampoo can help …

which includes…

“Some anti-dandruff shampoos are not only good for dandruff. They are also ideal for hair loss“, says Dr. Sherin Idris, a certified dermatologist in a TikTok video that has been viewed nearly 4 million times since its release on March 9, 2024. But not just any anti-dandruff shampoo: with the active ingredient ketoconazole.”In addition to acting against scalp infections and inflammation, ketoconazole has properties Anti-androgenwhich meansIt works against sex hormones which can lead to androgenetic alopecia. In particular, it can reduce levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone associated with hair loss at high levels and potentially even Stimulate hair regrowth“, explains the expert.

A “significant” increase in regrowth

DHT causes miniaturization of hair follicles: Shrink later And starts producing increasingly thinner, shorter and brittle hair. Hair is less dense and more scattered. While there is some data showing the anti-androgenic effects of taking ketoconazole orally, there is less scientific evidence describing its effects when applied to the skin or scalp. In 2019, a meta-analysis of 7 studies qualified as topical ketoconazole. “Hopeful” treatment Against hair fall, “significantly increases the average ratio of hair growth/bare area and Diameter of hair shaft“However, additional controlled trials are needed to register it as a proven treatment option.

Maximum 8 weeks

In France, ketoconazole shampoos are available by prescription, such as Nizoral®. It is advised to consult a pharmacist or doctor before using it and not to use it for a long time without medical advice. “So about twice a week Maximum 8 weeksDr. suggests Idris. If you experience side effects like itching, burning, rash and excessive dryness of the scalp, the treatment should be stopped.”