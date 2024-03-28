Avian flu: What we know about new cases of contamination in dairy cows in the United States

necessary

Several cases of avian flu have been detected in dairy cows in Texas and Kansas in the United States. The local agricultural authorities reassured the population in the face of this unprecedented discovery. Tests have not revealed any changes in the virus that would make it more transmissible to humans.

The commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, Sid Miller, warned of unprecedented cases of avian flu in dairy cows in a March 27 press release. These cattle contaminations show the global spread of the disease that is already devastating poultry.

An unprecedented fact

Cows on dairy farms in Texas and Kansas have tested positive for an infectious strain of bird flu. Texas authorities called the incident “unprecedented”.

This is actually the first time highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in cattle in the United States. The cause of this contamination remains uncertain: “The virus may have been discovered in Texas by wild birds.”

Positive samples were taken from unpasteurized milk. Animals affected by HPAI showed flu-like symptoms such as fever and thick, discolored milk. But decreased appetite is accompanied by a sharp decrease in milk production.

No danger to humans

American authorities seek reassurance about possible transmission to humans: “The current risk to the public remains minimal.” Additionally, highly pathogenic avian influenza has not been detected in any beef cattle.

Affected dairy cows were isolated from all livestock. Even their milk can no longer enter the food supply chain. At the same time, all producers were encouraged to implement enhanced biosecurity measures in their fields and farms.

The spread of avian flu

In France, during the 2021-2022 season, an epidemic of avian flu required the slaughter of about 22 million poultry from 1,378 farms. These cases in Texas and Kansas may mark a turning point in the disease, beyond wild bird and farmed poultry populations.