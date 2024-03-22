Here is the distance to cover daily to lose weight fast

If running, weight training or even swimming aren’t among your favorite physical activities, how about walking? By walking a certain number of kilometers per day, you can lose 2 kg of weight per month.

Summer body on the way! With summer just a few months away, it’s time to redouble your efforts if you want to flaunt a slim figure in a bikini. It can’t be easy. It is not a question of starting a very intensive sport or accumulating 4 sessions per week. no, Focus on walking instead. By traveling at least a kilometer per day, you can lose Up to 2 kg per month.

Experts agree: walking is one of the easiest sports, but it is the most effective when you enjoy it. Indeed, by challenging yourself with the minimum distance every day, you will efficiently stretch your fat and thus burn the maximum number of calories. Beyond that walk Controls appetite and releases endorphins, the hormones that promote well-being. In short, a game in which everything is good. So how many daily kilometers are we talking about? This requires walking between 7 to 8 kilometers per day to see real results. This will equate to around 10,000 steps and burn 300 to 400 calories, paving the way for a potential weekly weight loss of around 0.5kg assuming your diet is balanced. This will motivate you!

Some tips to accumulate kilometers

This minimum distance of 7 to 8 kilometers per day is not given to everyone. However, there are several reflexes to adopt that will help you sense your distance. First, instead of going for long walks, opt for short walks several times a day. A short walk in the morning, another during lunch and a more leisurely walk in the evening is the ideal pace. If possible, you can also walk to work, take the stairs instead of the elevator, or even choose to travel to meetings. Instead of chatting over coffee, chat while walking around the park. Ready to take the challenge?