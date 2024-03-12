Heavy fines for French people who take their cars while on sick leave

The statistics of absenteeism at work speak for themselves. According to data published in the summer of 2023, sick leave increased by 7.9% in one year and 30% in 10 years. Thus, we calculated 8.8 million in 2022compared to 6.4 million in 2012. According to Gabriel Attal, the Minister of Public Accounts at the time, involved in this explosion: “Wrong stop on Monday or Friday” or stops “Which is not accompanied by any prescription of care or medicine. »

In addition to fraudsters, there are obviously workers who are genuinely unable to work and subject to the rules. In fact, in the event of sick leave the official exit times are indicated on the sick leave. Barring exceptions, one must Stay at home, stay at home 9 am to 11 pm and every day of the week, weekends and public holidays from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Driving while on sick leave, is it possible?

The risk of going on a wandering trip is more than recommended. Unexpected checks cannot be rejected by the Health Insurance Fund or MSA. Thus a medical consultant of a particular company or these private law firms can visit the home of the concerned employee during mandatory home attendance hours. Also, the police can give you permission if they catch you Behind the steering wheel in bad condition.

Whether you are off work or not, certain illnesses or medications may prohibit you from driving. Before hitting the road, check it out Medicine It is compatible with driving when taken as part of treatment.

If the police stop you on the road, you risk a fine of up to 4,500 euros.

In the case of sick leave, your GP will let you know if your health allows you to drive. In case of non-observance of control and medical restrictions by the police, you are at risk 4,500 euro fine. Please note, driving with a cast is strictly prohibited, regardless of your ability to cope with the situation.

Driving while sick is not just about you in danger, but also your potential passengers and all road users. Also, don’t hesitate to bring up the subject in consultation.

The car remains stationary

In addition, Pharmacy Can also notify you when you collect any medicine. Many pills can cause drowsiness, dizziness, or impair your reflexes, which can compromise your ability to drive safely.

Additionally, the mildest cold can affect your ability to drive. Along with severe fatigue, dizziness, vision problems and other things, fever reduces your responsiveness while driving and can cause accidents. So, if there is no green light White men and women, your vehicle lives in the garage.