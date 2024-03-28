“My disability is not always well understood”

Colorectal cancer does not always present with recognizable symptoms such as the presence of blood in the stool. For Soizic, 63, a former nurse, “ This manifests itself as greasy stools. I thought it was because of what I ate “, she tells Medicite. She changes her diet but with no results. It was her general practitioner who then referred her to a gastroenterologist. ” I had a fibroscopy done, There was indeed cancer looming. » Initially, the treatment that the former nurse should follow is limited to radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery. ” But no luck, it was more complicated than that. We thought the surgery would allow us to get the circuit working again, but unfortunately there were healing issues. The stoma that was placed on me temporarily has become permanent. » Today, Soizic works part-time and can no longer practice as much as before. She is in remission, but has lived with an ostomy bag for 10 years.

from the beginning, Living with an ostomy bag proved difficult for Soizik. She particularly regrets the lack of hearing from her doctor. ” At first, we have a lot of liquid stool. It’s very annoying because the bag suddenly fills up and if you’re not close to a place where you can empty it, it’s complicated.”, explains Medisite from Soizic. ” In addition, my surgeon prescribed loperamide (anti-diarrhea medicine) at the rate of 2 tablets in the morning, but it had no effect. Because I would have liked my surgeon to listen to me more Vs On my own, reading the dosage carefully, I decided to take it in the evening. This has worked for me. »

“I had to find the right clothes” over the years, Soizik learned to live with his ostomy bag. However, she had to make some changes in her life. ” At first, I couldn’t eat fries or high fiber foods. Today, it is very stable. J So I change my pocket once or twice a day. However, my bladder is very sensitive due to radiotherapy. I have to get up 4-5 times a night to go to the bathroom. » It was a change in her body image that was difficult for Soizik to accept when she learned that she would have to live with an ostomy bag for the rest of her life. ” I had to find the right clothes so that the bag could inflate without bursting, which is not easy. “, explains Soizik. “In public places, I am always worried that there are no accessible toilets” Apart from her clothes which had to be changed, It is Soizik’s everyday life that has been turned upside down. ” When we go somewhere we are always worried whether there will be toilets. For example, when you go camping, you should not be too far from a toilet… In fact, in public places, I always worry that there are no accessible toilets.» Despite this inevitable difficulty, Soizik does not stop herself from living and participates in all activities such as shopping, cinema, swimming pool… “My disability is not always well understood” Soizik found himself faced with people who did not understand his disability, including the workplace. ” I think people don’t understand what it is. For example, when I worked at the Red Cross, there were toilets for disabled people, but they were always closed. You had to ask for the key every time, but this is inconvenient when you have to empty your ostomy bag. We need toilets with tap access for people with disabilities. » Soizik also tells us he was denied access to a disabled toilet. At the Gare de Lyon in Paris. ” The guy in charge of the toilet refused me because I didn’t have a disabled card. I am definitely not disabled but disabled. It is also impossible for me to get a card for disabled people to access toilets… »

Source link