Bulletin N°2 – February 2024

write down March 12, 2024 .

This HAS Recommended Vaccination against shingles Immunocompetent adults age 65 and older along with Shingrix vaccine®, a subunit vaccine containing conjugated recombinant glycoprotein E. Key advantages of Shingrix® compared to Zostavax® (which is a live vaccine using the same strain as the varicella vaccine at 16 times higher concentration and is contraindicated in immunocompromised individuals) are significantly greater efficacy (> 80% vs @ 50%) and is maintained. In subjects older than 75 years, as well as a longer duration of protection. For the moment, there are no recalls scheduled in any country. Co-administration is possible with all vaccines recommended at this age: non-experienced influenza, dTaP (or dTP), pneumococcus, COVID (mRNA) and there is no time limit to respect between any of these vaccines and Shingrix®. HAS recommends Immunization of people 18 years and older with weakened immune systems Due to congenital and acquired pathologies. Contains the Shingrix® vaccination schedule By administering two doses with an interval of at least two months between each dose (in case of vaccination before starting ID, this interval can be reduced to one month). The HAS also recommends that for targeted populations with a history of shingles or vaccination with Zostavax®, the full schedule with Shingrix® vaccine, after a ≥ one-year period. In some situations, shingles can be managed as soon as it heals.

The Vaxneuvance®The immune combination vaccine against 15 serotypes of pneumococcus (Prevener 13® + 22F and 33F) should be available in pharmacies during 2.m Quarter 2024. It will be operated as per 2+1 schedule as an alternative to PCV13.

The 20-valent pneumococcal vaccine (Apexxnar® or again Prevenar20®), a combination vaccine for adults immunizing against 20 serotypes of pneumococcus (15 + serotypes 8, 10A, 11A, 12F and 15B) is introduced into communities and reimbursed. It should also be available in pharmacies in 2m Quarter 2024. It will replace the PCV13-Pneumovax® sequence for at-risk subjects. People who have received a single dose of Pneumovax® or PCV13 will receive a dose of PCV20 if vaccination occurred more than one year ago. Those who received the PCV13-Pneumovax® sequence will receive PCV20 over a 5-year period.

Further recommendations from CTV and HAS regarding this Reform of meningococcal vaccination policy Eagerly awaited. As with Infovac, due to the increased incidence of meningococcal infections post-Covid (notably serotypes W and Y), infectious disease experts are calling for an expansion of the recommendations. In addition, recent Social Security legislation authorizes the expansion of mandatory vaccination to all meningococcal vaccines, if recommended…

Despite increasing, recent vaccination coverage is against Rotavirus Not good (about 30%). InfoVac offers you a Frequently Asked Questions On the one hand to offer this vaccination more often and on the other to invite it to be better accepted by parents.

A recent study shows that, for Gardasil 9®, A 1+1 schedule ≥ 6 months apart, administered between 15 and 26 years of age, is as immunogenic as the classic 2+1 schedule after the second dose. As proposed by the Academy of Medicine and many learned societies, this should facilitate the capture of the entire population up to age 26.

After showing that a 1+1 regimen of PCV13 (3 and 12 months). After giving a booster dose at 12 months, the effect on antibody response and carriage was similar to the 2+1 regimen, authorities English A large study confirming the public health impact of this scheme has just been published. The only persistent serotypes (at low levels) in invasive infections in children are 3, 19A and 19F. More than 10 years after the implementation of PCV13 and excellent vaccination coverage, these same serotypes are still found in carriage in France.

A major effect of nirsevimab administration on the incidence of RSV bronchiolitis has now been demonstrated in numerous studies (French, American and Spanish). The most visible example is that of Galicia in Spain where more than 80% of infants under 1 year of age have been vaccinated: in the group old enough to be vaccinated, there is practically no epidemic of bronchiolitis, while in older children, the epidemic was more severe than in previous years. InfoVac has received questions about the interest in continuing vaccination with the remaining doses from the last delivery of Nirsevimab: Considering the RSV epidemic in France, it does not seem useful to vaccinate even premature babies… it is better to keep the dose. For next season… if the deadline allows it.

Robert Cohen, Marie-Eliette Domerguez, Maeva Lefebvre, Didier Pinquier, Pierre Bachache, Pierre Bague, Véronique Dufour, Joel Gaudelus, Hervé Haas, Isabelle Howe, Cecile Janssen, Anne-Sophie Romain, Georges Le Franco Thiba, Georges Le Francolt, Catherine Vail-Olivier, Odile Launay.

Download in pdf