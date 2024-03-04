At the Brit Awards, Ray walked away with six awards, breaking the prize records of Blur, Adele and Harry Styles.

Henry Nicholls / AFP Henry Nicholls / AFP In tears and accompanied by her grandmother, Rai was unable to contain her emotions as she received almost all the major awards at the 2024 Brit Awards.

MUSIC – On the other side of the channel, a record has fallen. During the Brit Awards ceremony, the British equivalent of the Victoires de la Musique, singer and musician Ray had an unforgettable evening vampirizing the bulk of the prizes handed out this Saturday, March 2.

So much so that the young singer who was barely a foot in the limelight just a few months ago has now become the record holder for the most awards won at the Brit Awards in a single evening. Having received six awards, she easily beat three heavyweights of British music: the group Blur, Adele and Harry Styles, co-holders of the previous record, with 4 wins in 1995, 2016 and 2023 respectively.

Among his now well-stocked list of achievements, Rae has included: Song of the Year for escapism, Best New Artist, Artist and Album of the Year along with his record My 21st Century Blues and Best R&B Artist. Not forgetting Songwriter of the Year, an award she is also the first woman to receive, as the BBC points out.

For the young artist, it was too much. “You can’t imagine what this means to me.”, she said, close to tears, as she received the evening’s final reward, her grandmother at her side. ” I cried in horror on national television “, she then said with a smile.

“The artist I was three years ago wouldn’t believe what he sees today.”, said the singer, whose music lies between R&B and jazz. Awarded Songwriter of the Year, she also took the opportunity to demand proper remuneration for the profession: “ It means that if the songs win big, the writers also win “, she defended, creating a need to give” Major Royalty » Those who write and compose songs.

Many women in the spotlight

So this evening marks the end of an era for Rai, who has become an independent artist since 2023, and the release of his first solo album. Because before that, the 26-year-old singer went through many phases. Born in London, she collaborated for a long time with other artists, including Beyonce, without her own label, not allowing her own albums to be released at the time.

After fighting for this on social networks (losing her contract in the process but keeping her songs), it was the latter that offered her the first platform to launch her solo career. And his hits “Flip a Switch” And especially “escapism” Naturally, music has become essential on TikTok.

As for the rest of the ceremony, where places were at a premium due to Ray’s raid, Dua Lipa didn’t fail to shine when she got the chance, walking away with Pop Artist of the Year. But the biggest surprise came from the International Artist of the Year category which could easily have gone to Taylor Swift. Which wasn’t the case because it was SZA who got it.

For her part, Miley Cyrus received an award for the song Flowers While female trio Boygenius were crowned International Group of the Year. The list of predominantly female winners contrasts with the scandal last year when the Brit Awards nominated only men in the Artist of the Year category. This time, there were six women and four men, but in the end it was Rai who won it all.

