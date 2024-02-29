Raymond Colon on Fabio Lobo’s statements: “They are not positive at all”

Lawyer Raymond Colon, defender of former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, after leaving the eighth day of the trial, said that what was said by Fabio Lobo, son of former president Porfirio Lobo Sosa, was not positive for his client.

“The things that (Fabio Lobo) said are not positive at all,” he said, confirming that he was on his way to his office to prepare for tomorrow’s cross-examination of a convicted drug trafficker in the United States. .

Lobo was captured in Haiti in 2015 and later sentenced to 24 years in prison, but received a six-year reduction in his sentence after he struck a deal with the prosecutor’s office to cooperate and testify at Hernandez’s trial.

Regarding the witnesses the defense will have, Colon commented that he could not give any details, not even the number of people who would testify in favor of the former president, “I can’t say anything. We don’t know how many there will be, because they haven’t come,” he declared.

The defense expressed that apart from the testimonies, what has been seen in the trial is that despite the drug traffickers having technology, none of the witnesses have strong evidence like photos, videos.

“If you look, there is no evidence that Juan Orlando participated in those conversations,” he revealed about the calls and emails mentioned during the trial.