Like It Was a Midwestern Movie: An Avalanche of Tumbleweed Invades Utah Streets

A tumbleweed avalanche floods streets and homes in South Jordan, Utah (Britta Jarvie/REUTERS)

In an extraordinary event took over a city Utah, USAWhen a tumbleweed flood Invaded residences, congregating in driveways and streets, leaving residents battling these thorny bushes.

The event that took everyone by surprise last Saturday, March 2, when strong gusts of wind hit the north of the state, especially affecting areas around South Jordan, transforming the scene into something comparable to old American western movies.

In addition to strong winds, parts of Utah also experienced snow, adding another challenge for residents who had to dig out both fresh snow and this tumbleweed.

Images published by CNBC They showed large quantities of these weeds filling the roads and gathering in high mounds in the courtyards and entrances of houses. There was also an observation vehicle Completely covered by this plant.

The incident not only restricted access to houses and streets but also completely covered vehicles under the vegetation (Britta Jarvie/REUTERS)

He Kali tragusCommonly recognized among the species of Tumbleweed, characterized by its spherical shape and ability to separate from its roots and roll, driven by the wind, dispersing its seeds. This species, in addition to being invasive and harmful to both animals and nearby crops due to its toxicity, can also present fire, allergy, pest problems and hazards. Interruption of public services by entanglement in power lines.

According to El Canal del Clima, These shrubs bear seeds that germinate in spring and bloom in fall and spring. The presence of rollers in the United States is not new; In fact, their arrival in the country was documented in the 1870s, resulting in the largest plant invasion in American history.

This is not an isolated incident for Utah, as tumbleweeds have invaded states across the country except for Alaska and Florida, according to the Museum of Natural History. These plant species have found suitable habitats in areas of western and central North America, particularly grasslands and grasslands.

One such case came to light in October 2022 ColoradoAs reported by CBS News. At the time, one couple’s property was so severely infested with the plant that “They couldn’t even open the door to their house or use their driveway.” Marlies Gross He described the situation thus:Scary” and “like a horror movie”.When they were overwhelmed by this tumbleweed that was driven by 96 km per hour winds, they reached their home.