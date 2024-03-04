Health. The speed at which you speak indicates whether your brain is working well (or not).

Can the speed you speak reveal information about your brain health? Yes, according to a new study published by researchers from Baycrest and the University of Toronto. That could affect the detection of diseases like Alzheimer’s or dementia. According to scientists, the rate of our speech, and more specifically its slowing down, is more indicative of a problem than our difficulty in finding our words.

Speed ​​of speech, unexpected result

To obtain these results, 125 people aged 18 to 90 in “good health” participated in three tests: they were shown a photo of an object, the name of which they heard static words in their headphones; They had to verbally describe the complex image for one minute; Finally they were subjected to standard tests on ease of handling conflicting information, staying focused and avoiding distractions.

Surprisingly, the older people were, the worse the results. However, the study showed that the most worrisome signs were not the ability to quickly name an object or the tendency to pause to look for words – a “normal” effect with age – but the speed at which the participants were talking.

Identify specific diseases better

For researchers, the discovery could have a significant impact on the way certain diseases such as Alzheimer’s or dementia are diagnosed. and thus slow down their progress as much as possible. Study co-author Dr. Jade A. “Speech speed should be part of standard cognitive tests so doctors can detect declines more quickly,” Meltzer recommends. And added: “These tests will help adults monitor their brain health. »

The scientists will now set about continuing this research on the test group, but this time for several years. This would confirm these results. However, there is no point in training yourself to speak faster: there is no evidence that it improves anything in our brains.