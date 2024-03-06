According to a new study, drinking coffee can delay skin aging

According to a scientific study conducted by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, coffee is beneficial to the skin and slows down its aging.

2024 could mark a new era for coffee. According to a study published on January 4 Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology , this drink will have undoubted benefits: it will slow down skin aging. Enough to relieve many of us who no longer count the number of drunken cups we drink each day?

Coffee color

Scientific rigor is essential, the members of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences who developed the study used the United Kingdom Biobank (a public database that identifies de-identified information about genetics, lifestyle and health) on nearly half a million British people. is based on genetic biological samples). The idea is to analyze the effect of coffee on skin cells.

The results showed that more coffee consumption would thus be associated with a reduced risk of skin aging. The main cause of this deterioration, oxidative stress, will then be limited by Arabica. Even better, according to studies, caffeine helps preserve skin’s youthfulness by increasing the production of the molecule telomerase, which maintains DNA. As well as limiting the degradation of telomeres, this genetic shield degrades and is the basis of skin aging.

Still you don’t need to be a savvy scientist to draw a conclusion: even if drinking coffee isn’t bad, and can therefore slow skin aging, it’s still useful to remember that, like everything, it’s a question. Overuse it. Indeed, according to the official recommendations of the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) in 2015, “a healthy adult should not have more than 200 mg of caffeine at a time, and at least 400, throughout the day. In other words, one mug, one mug and Half a coffee at a time and four to five throughout the day. Advice to follow specifically to not disrupt your night, this addictive drink inhibits the secretion of melatonin, the sleep hormone. The latter is also regularly cited as a beauty secret. So it’s all about balance.